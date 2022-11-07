Lime, Lyft offer ride discounts for New York voters looking to get to and from polling places

Some transit companies are trying to make it easier for voters to get to the polls for the midterm election tomorrow — offering rides for free or at a discount to encourage people to cast their ballots.

Lime — the short-term electronic bike and scooter rental company — said in a press release it would be providing riders with free trips to Bronx polls Tuesday. The offer includes two free rides on any Lime e-scooter of up to 30 minutes each way to and from the polls with the promotional code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022.

Bronxites will have the opportunity to cast their votes for multiple candidates and ballot measures tomorrow — with the Governor’s chair up for grabs, as well as seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and New York State Senate and Assembly.

According to the press release, this is the third election year the company has implemented its “Lime to the Polls” initiative to reduce transportation barriers for eligible voters. Over 800 Bronxites rode to the polls during last August’s primary election, according to previous Bronx Times reporting.

“We are proud to once again partner with the City of New York and NYC Votes to encourage our Bronx neighbors to participate in their democracy by making it easier to get to and from the polls,” Nicole Yearwood — Lime’s senior manager of government relations — said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to support civic engagement in New York City in the years to come.”

Lyft is also offering discounted rates tomorrow to help close the transportation barrier gap.

According to a release, the company will be offering a 50% discount of up to $10 off both its rideshare program and for Citi Bike trips. According to a Tweet from Lyft, the promotional code will be automatically applied on Election Day.

⚠️ PROMO CODE DROP ⚠️ Enter code VOTE22 in your Lyft app for 50% off (up to $10) your ride to the polls on election day 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/b7uUiRZfDP — Lyft (@lyft) November 1, 2022

Early voting, which was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo back in 2019, started on Oct. 29. According to unofficial data from the New York City Board of Elections over 39,000 Bronxites cast their ballots during this year’s early voting period.

To find your polling place, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and preliminary results will be available tomorrow night.