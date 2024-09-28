Mayor Adams visits Queens church for pastor’s installation amid federal corruption indictment

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams came to Queens on Saturday to pray and celebrate at a church service a day after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges.

The first New York City mayor ever to be criminally indicted while in office showed up at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York in St. Albans on Sept. 28, a place that he says has always held a special place in his heart.

“This church has impacted myself and the community greatly throughout my life,” Adams told congregants. “The old pastor did a remarkable job of making this our home. Mom would love singing these songs to us.”

He went to say, “Mom always joked about us being able to barbecue when others couldn’t in this parking lot.”

Adams’ visit to Allen AME Cathedral on Saturday — for the installation of its new pastor, Reverend Stephen Green—comes during arguably the biggest test of the mayor’s life. He was indicted Thursday on charges of bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and wire fraud over the last decade while mayor and, before that, Brooklyn borough president.

Since news broke of the indictment, Adams has maintained his innocence while decrying the case as a pack of lies. Numerous city officials have called for him to resign, but Adams has outright refused, saying he’s committed to the job to which he was elected in 2021.

He repeated those sentiments when addressing reporters as he entered Allen AME Cathedral on Saturday.

“I am focused on my work as mayor of the city for 8.3 million people,” he said.

Adams prayed and seemed upbeat as the service proceeded. Neither the mayor nor those who spoke at Saturday’s service addressed the scandal directly, but Adams did find plenty of support from those in attendance.

“I don’t see why Eric Adams’ situation is such a big deal,” one churchgoer, who did not provide her name, said. “Everyone else is doing it.”