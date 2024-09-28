Mayor Eric Adams answered to a historic indictment Friday in federal court on charges of bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations and wire fraud.
Giving a thumbs-up to waiting reporters, the mayor entered Manhattan Federal Court on the morning of Sept. 27 and later entered an adamant not-guilty plea to charges in the 57-page indictment alleging that he engaged in a decade of public corruption.
According to the 57-page indictment, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams’ office alleges that the mayor, starting back when he served as Brooklyn borough president in 2014, solicited and accepted illegal foreign campaign donations and gifts from the government of Turkey in exchange for assisting in speeding up the process for approvals for a Midtown Manhattan Turkish consulate building. The indictment also alleges that he hid the illegal foreign contributions via straw donations and used those funds to get $10,000,000 in public matching funds for his mayoral campaign.
Adams’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, said after Friday’s hearing that Williams’ case is completely frivolous and based on lies from key witnesses. He intends to file a motion to dismiss at a conference hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the Adams administration escalated even further on Friday when news broke that federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of Ingrid Lewis-Martin, one of Adams’ closest senior advisers.
Dozens of city lawmakers have called for Adams to resign. Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, issued a cryptic statement Thursday night urging Adams to do some soul-searching and to prove he can effectively lead the city with a federal prosecution dangling over his head. She also noted she is weighing her “options and obligations” to New York City residents, a subtle hint at her authority under the City Charter to remove a sitting mayor for wrongdoing.
As for what’s happening today, Mayor Adams is scheduled to appear at the Allen AME Cathedral in Queens for a church service, and will speak with congregants, according to WABC-TV.
Here’s a look at everything we know so far about the indictment and how New York is reacting to the news, as well as some of the events that lead up to this.
