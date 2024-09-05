Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The homes of two top of Mayor Eric Adams’ top staffers, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, were raided by FBI agents early Wednesday morning, according to published reports.

Teams of FBI agents simultaneously showed up Wright’s home in Harlem and Banks’ home in Hollis, Queens around 5 a.m. on Sept. 4, as first reported by the news site THE CITY and subsequently multiple other outlets. The agents reportedly seized Wright’s and Banks’ electronic devices—including cell phones and laptops.

Search warrants were also executed on NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Tim Pearson—one of Adams’ top advisers, NY1 subsequently posted on social media.

Wright shares a home with Schools Chancellor David Banks, who is also Phil Banks’ brother.

City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, in a statement, did not directly address the raids but said “investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation.”

“As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law,” she added.

A spokesperson for New York’s FBI field office did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to the reports, the reason for the raids was not immediately clear. However, a source familiear with the matter said it does not seem to be related to the federal investigation into the mayor’s 2021 campaign over its dealings with the government of Turkey.

To date, Wright and Banks are the two highest-ranking officials in Adams’ orbit to have their homes searched by the feds — but they are hardly the first.

Feds raided the homes of Adams’ former chief campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs and City Hall aide Rana Abasova last November as part of an investigation by the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office into whether the mayor’s 2021 campaign colluded with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations. The mayor also had his own phones and an iPad seized by federal agents just days after the other raids last year.

Additionally, FBI agents raided the two Bronx homes of Adams aide Winnie Greco in February—an action reportedly connected to a separate federal probe led by the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

Neither Mayor Adams nor his associates have been charged with a crime in connection with the probes.

The latest raids follows news late last month that Adams, City Hall and his 2021 campaign had been subpeonaed by federal investigators for information including text messages and other materials in connection with the corruption probe into his campaign.

Former City Comptroller Scott Stringer, one of the mayor’s challengers in the 2025 mayor’s race, wasted no time in using the latest raids as ammunition against the current mayor in a Thursday afternoon X post.

“Eric Adams ran on curbing chaos and disorder, yet there is nothing more chaotic than a mayor distracted by his inner circle getting raided by the feds,” Stringer wrote. “You can’t clean up this city’s problems when your own house is a mess.”