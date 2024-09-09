What we know so far about the latest federal probe into top Adams admin officials

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A slew of top Adams administration officials had their homes searched and electronics seized by federal law enforcement last week, catapulting a previously unknown Justice Department investigation into public view.

Federal agents executed search warrants on some of the highest-ranking officials in the Adams administration on the morning of Sept. 4, according to several published reports. They include NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban; First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright; her long-time partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks; his brother, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks; and Tim Pearson — a senior public safety adviser to the mayor.

News of the raids has rocked the New York political world and plunged the Adams administration further into turmoil. The mayor is already facing a separate federal inquiry involving his 2021 campaign, in addition to record-low poll numbers, all while he is set to begin running for reelection next year.

What do we know so far about last week’s federal action and what it means for the Adams administration?

Is it connected to the Turkey investigation?

While much is still unknown about the federal probe that prompted last week’s raids, it appears unconnected to a separate investigation into the mayor’s 2021 campaign’s dealings with the Turkish government helmed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, a source familiar with the matter told amNewYork Metro last week.

Yet the latest probe is reportedly being handled by the same federal prosecutor’s office.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is also involved in the new investigation, NBC News reported on Friday.

What is the investigation focussed on?

Although the US Attorney’s Office itself has refrained from commenting on the inquiry, reports indicate that it is a corruption investigation into the NYPD’s enforcement of nightlife establishments.

Specifically, investigators are eyeing Caban and Banks’ brothers, James Caban and Terrence Banks, who both have business interests in nightlife security and government relations, the Daily News reported.

The two figures do not work in the Adams administration but reportedly also had their homes searched and electronics seized by the feds last week. Additionally, several high-ranking NYPD officials, including precinct commanders, also had their devices seized.

James Caban is a former cop who was fired from the NYPD in 2001 for wrongfully detaining and threatening a cab driver and now runs a nightlife consulting business. He is being investigated for working as a “fixer” on behalf of nightlife businesses, using his connections to the NYPD to smooth over their violations with the city, according to a New York Post

The Daily News reported that Terence Banks — a political consultant who had a 25-year career in the MTA — is being investigated for possibly doing unregistered lobbying work with the city.

Has Adams himself been implicated?

Neither the mayor himself nor any of the individuals who were raided last Wednesday have been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

The raids also did not hit the mayor himself. That contrasts with the probe into his 2021 campaign, during which agents seized his cell phones and iPad.

Last week the mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said federal “investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation.”

The mayor, during an interview on Pix11 last Friday, insisted that he does not know why the feds searched the homes of his top deputies last week.

“What I must do, as I’ve always done as a former law enforcement officer, is follow the rules, follow the law, and anything we can do to assist, we’re doing,” Adams, a former NYPD captain, said.

The mayor added that he has full confidence that his deputies who were raided by the feds will be able to do their jobs as usual amid the probe. Adams also stood by the police commissioner amid calls for him to resign but said there should be a “good healthy review” of Caban’s actions.

However, Politico reported on Monday that Caban is expected to resign in the coming days. Sources within the NYPD have denied the report’s claims.

How many federal probes are surrounding the mayor now?

The latest federal investigation into Adams and his top aides is the third to come to light thus far.

The Turkey investigation, which first became known when federal agents searched the Brooklyn home of Adams’ former chief campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs last November, was the first of the three to come into public view.

While the full scope of that investigation is still unclear, it is at least in part looking at whether Adams’ 2021 campaign calluded with the government of Turkey to recieve illegal foreign donations in exchange for political favors. One of the actions the feds are reportedly looking at is whether Adams used his position as Brooklyn borough president to speed up building approvals for a Midtown Turkish consulate building in 2021 — after he won the Democratic primary for mayor.

The mayor, his campaign and City Hall were all subpoenaed in the investigation last month.

The third investigation, run out of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, is probing top Adams aide Winnie Greco, whose two Bronx homes were raided by federal agents in February.

No one who has been ensnared in either of the inquiries has so far been accused of a crime.