Mayor Adams notes seriousness of latest federal probe into his admin, but remains tight-lipped about it

Following revelations of the latest federal probe into senior City Hall figures, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged Tuesday the investigation’s seriousness without revealing much new information about it.

Adams kicked off his weekly news conference, which he held over video conference after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, by directly addressing federal agents raiding the homes and confiscating the devices of some of his top deputies last Thursday. He began his remarks by noting that he feels the “awesome weight” of being the city’s mayor with his “whole heart.”

“These investigations have raised a lot of questions and a lot of concerns,” Adams said. “There are some serious matters that must be addressed. I was as surprised as you to learn of these inquiries, and I take them extremely seriously. I spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, so every member of the administration knows my expectation that we must all follow the law.”

The mayor insisted that his administration is “focussed on New Yorkers, not investigators,” indicating it will continue business as usual even as several of his top deputies are under federal scrutiny.

The latest investigation became public last Thursday when multiple outlets reported that federal agents executed search warrants at the homes of top administration officials and seized their electronic devices — including cell phones and laptops. Among those figures were Police Commissioner Edward Caban, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, her partner Department of Education Chancellor David Banks and his brother Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

Wright, when asked about her experience of getting raided by the feds, said she is fully cooperating with the probe.

“I’m confident that I have done nothing wrong,” Wright said. “And I just remain committed to doing the work that we have to do.”

Much is still murky about the probe, and whether it is one investigation or two. Published reports, however, indicate the probe is in part looking into corruption surrounding the NYPD’s enforcement of nightlife establishments.

Additionally, investigators are reportedly eyeing the brothers of David and Phil Banks and Caban — Terence Banks and James Caban — as part of the probe. Both individuals, who do not work in city government, also had their homes searched and electronics seized by the feds last week, according to reports.

When asked if any of those officials had been placed on leave following the raids, Adams did not directly answer but noted that none of them had been accused of wrongdoing. The mayor also declined to speculate on whether he or anyone else under scrutiny would resign if they were charged with a crime.

“I am committed to completing my term as the mayor of the city of New York and running for reelection,” he said. “I’m not going to deal with hypotheticals.”

Furthermore, when pressed for a slew of other details like the contents of the federal search warrants and how many officials in Adams’ administration are under scrutiny, his Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg stepped in to intercede.

“Those are all aspects of pending investigations that it would be improper for us to share because we are in a posture of not wanting to impede any pending investigation,” Zornberg said.