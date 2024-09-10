Mayor Adams denies rumors he’s pushing Police Commissioner Caban to resign – but leaves door open to change

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday fiercely denied reported rumors that his office is pushing Police Commissioner Edward Caban to resign amid a recently revealed federal probe into the Police Department — but he did not rule out the possibility that he is considering a shakeup at the top of 1 Police Plaza.

The mayor made the comments during his weekly wide-ranging press briefing following reports on Monday that Caban is expected to step down from his post in the coming days after federal agents searched his home and seized his electronic devices last week. The briefing was virtual this week; Mayor Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is quarantining.

“I am City Hall, and any orders that come from City Hall to make a personnel shift, it’s going to come with my blessing,” Adams said. “It did not come from my blessing and I am not aware of anyone else communicating doing such.”

However, the mayor left open the possibility of calling for Caban’s ouster while declining to give any further details on his plans for the embattled NYPD commissioner.

“I communicated with the commissioner yesterday,” the mayor said. “As I’ve always stated, I don’t go into private conversations; whatever new changes in administration that will be made when they come about, we will announce them.”

Notably, when asked multiple times if he still has full confidence in Caban to lead the NYPD, Adams did not answer directly.

Instead, he said, “I have the utmost confidence in the New York City Police Department.”

“The reason I keep saying the NYPD [is] because Commissioner Caban is part of a team there, and the entire team has to function,” he added. “One person does not determine the success of the New York City Police Department.”

Several outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported that Caban will likely resign on Monday. The reports indicated that he was set to discuss the matter with other NYPD executives on Monday afternoon.

But, sources within the NYPD told amNewYork Metro on Monday that Caban had no plans to step down at that time and that rumors of his coming departure were “completely fabricated.”

The latest federal investigation into the mayor and those in his orbit first exploded into public view last Thursday when reports surfaced that the feds searched the homes and seized the electronics of Caban and several other high-level Adams administration officials.

They include First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright; her long-time partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks; his brother, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks; and senior City Hall public safety adviser Tim Pearson.

Neither the mayor, nor any of the officials who were raided have been accused of wrongdoing.

While much is still unknown about the probe, some reported details have come to light in the days since the raids — including that it is separate from the federal inquiry into the mayor’s 2021 campaign and its dealings with Turkey.

The feds are reportedly investigating a possible corruption scheme involving the NYPD’s enforcement of nightlife clubs throughout the city.

Specifically, investigators are eyeing Caban’s twin brother, James Caban — a former cop who was reportedly booted from the NYPD in 2001 for wrongfully detaining and threatening a cab driver and now runs a nightlife security business. He is being investigated for interceding on behalf of nightlife establishments to smooth over violations with the city by utilizing his connections at the NYPD, according to a New York Post report.

When asked about his relationship with Caban’s brother on Tuesday, Adams said, “I do not know James Caban that well, I know he’s the brother of the commissioner and we exchange pleasantries when we see each other as I do with everyone.”