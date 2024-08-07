Cops bond with Chinatown residents at National Night Out Against Crime

Performers at the 5th Precinct’s National Night Out Against Crime in Chinatown on Aug. 6, 2024.

The NYPD and community members from across the five boroughs joined together on Tuesday for an evening of fun during the annual National Night Out Against Crime.

Top police brass such as Commissioner Edward Caban performed a tour across the Big Apple on Aug. 6, visiting a slew of precincts. The National Night Out Against Crime has historically aimed to create a stronger bond between local law enforcement and community members through fun interactions.

Outside the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, locals got to step into armored cars, watched performances, and had their faces painted. Officers cooked up a barbecue of hot dogs and burgers for guests while children enjoy playing games and jumping on bouncy castles.

Caban told amNewYork Metro that the day is important for the NYPD to give back to the community and thank residents for being partners.

“We cannot and do not do anything alone,” Commissioner Caban said. “We do that with the community. We work hand in hand with them. That’s why it stays so important.”

The only issue, Caban joked, was all the delicious food on display and his determination to watch his weight.