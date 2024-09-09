NYPD spokesperson denies report that Police Commissioner Caban is set to resign

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYPD sources are denying Monday rumors that Police Commissioner Edward Caban is set to step down from his post in the coming days amid a federal investigation.

Politico reported on Sept. 9 that Caban could resign from his post in mere days following a probe that saw his cell phone confiscated and an investigation into the nightlife dealings of his twin brother. The report stated that Caban was set to mull over the decision alongside police brass before he steps out of the limelight in the coming days.

However, a top police official and a department spokesman both told amNewYorkMetro on Monday that the reported rumors were “completely fabricated,” and the commissioner had no plans to step down as of Monday. Politico cited four unnamed sources in its report about Caban’s apparent imminent resignation.

The story broke mere hours after Mayor Eric Adams was grilled about the ongoing controversy with the NYPD at an unrelated press conference in Queens. Hizzoner was quizzed on whether he believes Caban will remain police commissioner in the months to come.

“I don’t think anything in life is guaranteed, I would say this: When I chose Eddie, I chose him for his experience and what he brought after thirty-something years of service. Rumors are always out there,” Adams said. “There was nothing that came from me that fed those rumors at all.”

Rumors seem to be the keyword with some sources inside the department even contradicting themselves.

A retired NYPD official reported weeks prior that he believed a “shakeup” was coming in NYPD brass, which would have seen many of the leading officials, including the commissioner himself, rotated out at the end of the summer. However, those currently on the inside denounce the rumblings as conjecture.

“It’s all not true,” a top police official said.