An affordable housing lottery has opened in Manhattan, this time nestled up in Harlem, with studios and one-bedrooms starting at under $1,000.

Located at 224 W 124th St., the housing complex, known as the Marcus Garvey apartments, the brand-new building boasts units that are said to be affordable to households earning between 40 and 70 percent of the area’s median income.

Of the 117 units, 30 are studios ranging in price from $788 to $1,487 a month; 43 1-bedrooms ranging from $993 to $1,867 a month; and 44 2-bedrooms ranging from $1,184 to $2,232 a month. Outside of rent, tenants will only be responsible for their electric bill.

The units include dishwashers in-unit, high-end kitchen appliances and finishes, air conditioning and smart controls for heating/cooling. Building amenities include access to the outdoor terrace, shared laundry in the building, a security guard and security cameras, elevator access, and bike storage.

The lottery ends on Sept. 30, 2024. To apply visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.