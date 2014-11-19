Flatbush residents want to add more historic districts to neighborhood

Flatbush currently has four officially designated NYC historic districts: Prospect Park South, Ditmas Park, Fiske Terrace-Midwood Park and Albemarle-Kenmore Terrace.
But residents in a number of other historic areas in the neighborhood — Caton Park, Beverley Square East and West, Ditmas Park West, West Midwood and South Midwood — would like to “complete the Victorian quilt” and add them to the list.
More than a year ago the committee sent a Request for Evaluation to the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission.
The commission sent a letter acknowledging their proposal but residents say it hasn’t been in touch since.
A comment could not be obtained from the commission as of press time.