Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
ManhattanNewsReal Estate

Manhattan neighborhoods see prices and demand fall during second quarter of 2020

Emily Davenport
July 22, 2020
Photo via Getty Images

A new report found that rent prices saw a steady decline in Manhattan over the last three months.

RentHop recently released their rental report for the second quarter of 2020. According to their findings, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan fell 5% year-over-year. Some neighborhoods that saw the biggest drops in price were the Flatiron District, which dropped 10% year-over-year to $4,293; Lincoln Square, which saw a 9.2% drop to $3,812; and Bowery, which dropped 9.1% to $3,000.

RentHop attributes the drop in price to the lack of demand. Certain neighborhoods saw steep declines in year-over-year demand, such as Tribeca and Chelsea (both of which saw a 67% drop in demand) and Murray Hill (-72%).

As a result, renters started to venture out into the outer boroughs, particularly in Brooklyn in Queens, even though both boroughs had an 8% dip in terms of lead volume. Some neighborhoods, however, experienced growing demand, including Forest Hills (up 39.6%), Crown Heights (26.1%), and Astoria (10.5%).

According to the study, a private outdoor space has become the must-have amenity for those looking for an apartment, growing 59.3% year-over-year. RentHop cites the interest as being a result of COVID-19. 

“According to our renter search data from April 17 to July 16, 25% of the searches involving private or common outdoor space, while only 14.6% of the searches included doorman and 11.2% gym,” the report reads. “While elevator remained one of the more popular features, the demand fell by 6.2% when adjusting to listing and lead volumes.”

Read the full report at renthop.com.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.