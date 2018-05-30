A new retailer may help Times Square brush up on its image — CoverGirl’s parent company signed a lease for the brand’s first store at 30 Times Square.

Here is a look at the other large retailers — from Puma to Joe Bananas — expanding in Manhattan and other notable retail developments from the past month:

CoverGirl

Manicures and makeovers are expected to be a mainstay of the first-ever CoverGirl store, whose parent company, Coty, signed a lease at 30 Times Sq., according to the Commercial Observer. The CoverGirl store is slated to open this year.

Trader Joe’s

The grocery chain opened new Manhattan locations at 670 Columbus Ave. on the Upper West Side and at 233 Spring St. in SoHo, according to the West Side Rag and Tribeca Citizen.

Brooks Brothers

The men’s retailer signed an agreement for 4,000 square-feet of space at the forthcoming Empire Outlets on Staten Island’s North Shore, according to the mall’s developer.

Wildfang

Known for its “wild feminist” shirts, Wildfang launched its first East Coast store, at 252 Lafayette St. in SoHo, the business said.

Puma

The wild cat is jumping back into Manhattan — Puma signed a 15-year lease for 24,000 square-feet at 609 Fifth Ave. in midtown, The Real Deal reported.

Parachute

The bedding and bath brand opened its flagship location, at 129 Grand St. in SoHo, the business said.

Marcus

CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis’ eponymous womenswear boutique debuted at 402 W. 13th St. in the Meatpacking District, according to the business.

Joe Bananas

Australian menswear line Joe Bananas inked a deal for its first store in the United States at 935 Madison Ave. on the Upper East Side, according to the real estate firm RKF.

Cellini

The luxury jeweler relocated from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel to the base of a midtown office building at 430 Park Ave., Cellini said.

Cleopatra’s

After spending a decade in Greenpoint, the art space Cleopatra’s shut down when its lease expired at 110 Meserole Ave., according to the blog Greenpointers.