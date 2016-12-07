NHL to move headquarters to Hudson Yards in Manhattan

The league is moving from its current headquarters in Rockefeller Center.

The NHL is making a power play to the west side.

The league announced Wednesday that it will move its headquarters from Rockefeller Center to Hudson Yards in 2019.

It will take 160,000 square feet on five floors and open the NHL shop on the retail ground floor at One Manhattan West at the corner of 33rd Street and Ninth Avenue.

“The growth and momentum of our game and our business require a state-of-the-art facility; with its terrific amenities, including an NHL store, our new building will be that and more,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The 67-story tower is 40% leased with other tenants including its anchor tenant, the legal services group Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. It is expected to open sometime in the third quarter of 2019.

Earlier this year, Hudson Yards opened its first tower, 10 Hudson Yards, which is the new home of Coach. The 26-acre development, which includes a school, residential and commercial buildings and three parks, is expected to be complete in 2025.