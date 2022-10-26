Best CBD Gummies of 2022 – Great Tasting & Relaxing Edibles

A growing number of people worldwide are turning to the wellness and health-boosting benefits of CBD. A non-psychoactive element of the cannabis hemp plant, CBD provides amazing perks for a wide variety of health and wellness needs. Perhaps the best news about the great positives of CBD is that you can choose how to take it. And the options are growing!

Options to use CBD include gummies and edibles, consumable CBD oils, pills and capsules, topical creams, smokable flower buds, ointments and lotions, and even mist sprays and vape juices. Sometimes, however, a wide array of options can be daunting. That’s why here in this article, we will give a focused, thorough review and breakdown of the best CBD gummies on the market so you know where to turn to try something new or to establish a new favorite.

Top 7 CBD Gummies

Reviews – 7 Best CBD Gummies

1. CBDfx – CBD Gummies Champion

Pros

Ten different flavors and therapeutic varieties

Vegan and gluten-free

Delta 9 THC options available

Payment installment options

Medically reviewed products

Cons

60-day guarantee does not cover shipping except for defective hardware or damaged products

Why Choose CBDfx?

CBDfx gummies come in a wide variety of flavors, solutions, and bundles. Whether you are seeking CBD for pain, improved sleep, anxiety, or even migraines, CBDfx’s full line of high-quality CBD gummies has you covered. There are ten different CBD options including broad-spectrum CBD gummies as well as with full-spectrum CBD + Delta-9 THC.

The CBDfx Original Mixed Berry with broad-spectrum CBD has 50 mg of CBD per gummy and comes in a bottle of 60 gummies. It is recommended that you begin with only a single gummy to start, as you become acclimated to the effects and how it works for you. Once you work up to it, a normal serving is usually two gummies. This means that, depending upon your needs, a single bottle of these broad-spectrum CBD gummies last between 30 days or possibly up to two months. At the time of publishing, the official CBDfx website also listed a 40% promo code. In this case, that means you could easily obtain 60 gummies for only $32.99 USD.

Additional options for best CBD gummies in the CBDfx product catalog include:

CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina – this one adds anti-inflammatory features, along with a potent antioxidant to round out the wellness-boosting broad-spectrum CBD effects themselves.

CBD Gummies with Melatonin – this is CBDfx’s sleep-aid all-star with magnesium and melatonin to calm your mind and make for deep, restful, nourishing rest. This one also adds a spot of lemon balm and chamomile with a little bit of passion flower, which combines with the broad-spectrum CBD and sleep terpenes to create a serene night’s sleep.

CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar – all-natural like its brethren, but with the ever-helpful apple cider vinegar as a key ingredient along with antioxidant-rich organic pomegranate. The apple cider vinegar addition boosts immunity and energy levels — plus, it tastes great!

CBDfx also has four full-spectrum CBD with delta-9 THC options: Berry Buzz Sativa and Lemon Dream Indica (both with 5mg of THC per serving), along with Magic Melon Sativa and a seasonal Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Sativa both with 10mg of THC per serving. Each of these options does indeed include trace levels of THC, but all are very specifically formulated to remain below the 0.3% level. This controlled amount means these products are all equally legal. It always helps to check your state’s laws to be sure, but the company takes great care to ensure the levels are within legal limits.

Customer Review Highlights

The CBDfx line of high-quality CBD gummies has nearly 4,000 reviews, averaging a full 5-stars across the board.

The Bottom Line

It’s no wonder that the CBDfx best CBD gummies are so well-reviewed, as they provide industry-leading quality and effectiveness. Our review team also loved that the product line of CBD gummies, CBD oil and more is made accessible to all via the company’s partnership with Sezzle so you can set up payment plans to cover the price in installments.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Old School Cool

Pros

Nine CBD gummy options covering every need

Full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate varieties

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not all CBD products available for subscription savings

Why Choose CBDistillery?

CBDistillery is an early, old-school member of the group of groundbreaking CBD companies and their quality shows. The company’s line of nine CBD gummies is just one corner of its broad offerings of seriously high-quality CBD products and is US Hemp Authority certified. CBDistillery offers a renowned “Ultimate CBD User Guide” that has been downloaded more than 37,000 times and proudly mentions that it has more than 2 million happy clients.

Each one of CBDistillery’s CBD products is lab tested and the company’s quality and transparency are at the forefront of its mission. In fact, each of the best CBD gummies available has a full set of lab testing results for download on its website. These lab tests include a certificate of analysis with license numbers, specific batch number references, and even a QR code for ease of mobile download. Products are tested for potency, solvents, and terpenes, and are screened to ensure they are cleared of heavy metals, mycotoxins, listeria monocytogenes, pathogenics, and pesticides, so you can be sure you’re getting the highest quality CBD gummy.

Our review team was especially fond of the full-spectrum CBD Daytime Synergy Gummies, with both CBG and CBD in equal amounts. The team loved the combination of CBG to further enhance the quality CBD effects and keep us calm, cool, and collected all day long. Our team also liked CBDistillery’s CBD isolate gummies with 25 mg of CBD per gummy – especially for those who can’t risk ingesting any THC.

Customer Review Highlights

CBDistillery’s website lists more than 700 customer reviews, averaging a full five stars each, and that’s just in the CBD gummy category! Across the full line of CBD products, there are more than 54,000 customer reviews, each of which is fully available on the company’s website, so you need not take this best CBD gummies review’s word on how great these products are.

Customers rave about the various benefits across the CBD gummy offerings, including better, deeper, and more restful sleep, mind-easing relaxation, morning-after alertness, and even great taste and great prices.

The Bottom Line

With hundreds of thousands of social media mentions, CBDistillery is one of the fastest-growing and largest brands on the market. The company is committed to maintaining affordability within the CBD industry and puts its money where its mouth is, offering a 25% off promo code on its official site, as well as vast savings when you sign up for subscription services to keep the goodness coming month after month.

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

3. CBD American Shaman – Nano Tastiness

Pros

Highest quality full-spectrum CBD in 12 different flavors

US Hemp Authority certified product line made with non-GMO organic hemp

Discounts for veterans and those with low-income

Cons

No monthly subscription program

Why Choose CBD American Shaman?

Gummies from CBD American Shaman stood out to our review team for a variety of reasons. First, the entire line of gummies—in fact, the entire set of products from CBD American Shaman overall—are certified by the US Hemp Authority. This means all CBD American Shaman gummies are officially certified to meet the industry’s best practices. This is important because this kind of certification is above-and-beyond, as it is basically a “self-regulation” that adds further credibility to an already high-quality set of CBD gummies.

Next, CBD American Shaman made our list of best CBD gummies because of their excellent Compassionate Care program. This program provides a whopping 30% discount to military veterans and anyone qualifying as low-income. This level of service for those who have served their country and for those with the greatest financial need is demonstrative of the kind of company CBD American Shaman is, which is to say: a quite nice one!

Notable for their taste, our review team loved CBD American Shaman’s Nano CBD Gummies, which come in two flavors: watermelon and peach. These gummies are unique to CBD American Shaman, which uses its own process of proprietary nanotechnology. This means these best CBD gummies are infused with “nano CBD” which is a water-soluble version of CBD that makes it more bioavailable and more effective. Customers also loved that this version of the product comes in either a 15- or a 30-pack.

Last, but not least: the assortment of options means that basically every potential CBD need is covered. And we don’t just mean “available” but well-loved by its ecstatic customer base.

Customer Review Highlights

CBD American Shaman’s Gourmet Gummies product is among the strongest gummies available on the market. One customer called it their favorite way to take CBD and noted not only how effective the gummies are to help them sleep, but also how great they taste.

The Bottom Line

CBD American Shaman’s line of CBD gummies is varied, effective, and well-loved by its customers, and the company has a 45-day return policy, meaning you can try its products with little-to-no risk. And the company’s Compassionate Care program is indicative of a company that has its heart in the right place.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

4. Joy Organics – Fantastically Familial

Pros

USDA-certified organic and vegan CBD gummies

Family-owned and operated

Medically reviewed product line

Cons

Website uses cookies, which may be of concern to some

Why Choose Joy Organics?

Joy Organics is a family-owned and industry-leading brand at the top of its game in terms of testing and quality standards. Company leadership includes nearly 30 years of experience in metabolic health and a large chunk of Joy Organics’ 39 employees are family members.

A pace-setter among its peers, options for Joy Organics CBD gummies are as diverse as they are delicious:

Joy Organics offers passion fruit-flavored THCV Gummies that taste great and provide lots of energy. The addition of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin, or THCV, is unique to this item. THCV is known to reduce appetites and boost energy, making this one a true treat!

The company’s Strawberry Lemonade or Green Apple Organic CBD Gummies will get you through the day. With the power of quality broad-spectrum CBD and their refreshing, delicious flavor, they are perfect for any time of the day and at any energy level.

Say hello to a good night’s sleep with the Joy Organics CBD & Melatonin Sleep Gummies . These full-spectrum CBD gummies contain all-natural ingredients that are safe and effective.

If you are looking for a way to relax and chill then the company’s Delta 9 THC Gummies will do the trick. These Joy Organics CBD gummies have 25 mg of CBD per gummy and your choice of 2.5 mg or 5 mg THC. These organic CBD gummies will have you feeling like you’re on a Hawaiian beach with their relaxing vibes.

All of these great options also come with great discounts. While reviewing these products, the Joy Organics website offered our review team both 15% and 20% off promotions, as well as a referral program to give a friend a full 30% off, making these great gummies affordable to boot!

Customer Review Highlights

Named after its founder, Joy Smith, Joy Organics lives up to its name and then some. Customers rave about the company’s ability to nail the intersection of quality and price, as well as the great taste and effectiveness of its CBD gummies. With more than 3,000 5-star reviews, you can see clearly why these gummies are so popular.

The Bottom Line

Joy Organics’ commitment to quality and its family-oriented business structure are a standout among this list of the best CBD gummies on the market. The company employs a six-step proprietary process for top-quality pure CBD that involves not only what the company does to create its products, but also the purposeful care with which they select its partners.

It is among the few companies to partner exclusively with USDA-certified organic farmers. Our review team also loved that Joy Organics also goes the extra mile by ensuring its product shipping is carbon-neutral.

Learn more at shop.JoyOrganics.com

5. Green Roads – Award-Winning Formulations

Pros

Pharmacist-formulated product line

Easy potency rating system

Product bundles

Cons

A bit pricey, though smaller packs and promotional pricing opportunities abound

Why Choose Green Roads?

Green Roads’ CEO Laura Fuentes was a licensed compounding pharmacist before co-founding the company. Those are darned good hands to have at the helm of a company whose product quality is pivotal to its success. This rings true in the Green Roads line of CBD gummies, which are multi-year award-winning products.

If you’re anything like us, then when you think of the word “gummy” it is usually followed by the word “bear”. This familiar combo can be found in the company’s Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears product. With nearly a thousand customer reviews averaging a full five stars, these CBD isolate gummies have 25 mg of CBD per gummy and come in a 750 mg bottle, with 30 bears in each.

The broad-spectrum CBD option, Sleepy Zs CBD, CBN Gummies product brings the power of the “entourage effect” (higher effectiveness due to a combination of natural terpenes served up together) for a superb night’s sleep.

Conversely, the Rise N’ Shines Immune Support Gummies product is backed with vitamin B12, vitamin D, and vitamin C to keep your immune system shining. This full-spectrum CBD offering also has elderberry extract, making it an antioxidant powerhouse.

The company also offers a variety of smaller-count packs to try out some of its products without committing to larger quantities. There are also four different bundle packs to try multiple products at once or to stock up on your favorites at a great price point.

Customer Review Highlights

Green Roads customers love the availability of bundle packs, the full-spectrum power of products like the Rise N’ Shines best CBD Gummies, and the inclusion of vitamins along with powerful CBD benefits. Another great feature is the Green Roads potency rating system, which clearly displays each product’s potency on a scale of mild to moderate to mighty, making product selection a snap.

The Bottom Line

Green Roads has its process down pat and it shows in the quality of its products and its customers’ glowing reviews. The company also offers a free CBD 101 Booklet to learn more about CBD itself, details on the product line, and the company’s extract process. You can also get 20% off your first order simply by signing up for their email newsletter.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

6. Extract Labs – Rewarding Repeat Shopping

Pros

Veteran-owned

Eight varieties of CBD or Delta-8 gummies

Loyalty rewards program

Cons

Loyalty program points multiply quickly, but VIP tiers expire if unused

Why Choose Extract Labs?

As a company, Extract Labs made the Inc. 5000’s list of Vet100 veteran-owned businesses in 2022. This distinction is unique among CBD companies, even those on this list. Its founder was a combat veteran who established the company after a military tour in Iraq. The influence of military-mindedness shows in Extract Labs’ commitment to innovation, research, and transparency – and its customers have definitely noticed.

What’s more, Extract Labs offers a loyalty program that gives excellent discounts for return shoppers. Points pile up quickly and are easily accessible by joining the program initially, by reviewing products, following the company’s social media accounts, and even simply by shopping.

The loyalty program is also very rewarding. In fact, one can earn a straightforward $20 off an order simply by joining the program and following the social media accounts. Beyond this, there are also “VIP tiers” that offer access to specialized sales, giveaways, exclusive promotions, and point multipliers for even more point earnings (and therefore more savings!).

Customer Review Highlights

Customers of Extract Labs are wild for their CBD gummies, which come in full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBG/CBD hybrids as well as CBN/CBD combos. Extract Labs also offers a fan-favorite in its Delta-8 THC Gummies which each contain a solid 25 mg of Delta-8 distillate. Customers go crazy for the rest of Extract Labs’ Delta-8 Gummies which consist of CO2-extracted distillate, and come in a fun variety of flavors, including apple rings, peach rings, “razzberry” rings, and watermelon wedges.

Clients of Extract Labs are also big fans of the company’s subscription discounts and, of course, its excellent loyalty program.

The Bottom Line

There is a lot to love about Extract Labs. If the ownership and its background are of value to you, there is the fact that the company is veteran-owned. If variety is your schtick, the fun ways you can obtain delicious and effective CBD gummies from Extract Labs is a selling point all its own. And at the end of the day, the company’s loyalty program is incredibly worthwhile and makes CBD engaging and rewarding.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

7. Charlotte’s Web – B Corp Brothers

Pros

Product finder tool makes product selection a snap

11 gummy varieties

B Corp Certified business

Cons

Wealth of options may be overwhelming for some if they don’t use the product finder tool

Why Choose Charlotte’s Web?

If the whopping 11 high-quality gummy varieties and 10 multi-pack options are not reason enough, Charlotte’s Web helps you parse all these options with a super helpful product finder tool. The tool is fun, interactive, and visual and helps you cut through the multitude of options to find the best products for your wellness needs.

Our review team adored the full-spectrum CBD Daily Wellness CBD Gummies. Packed with either 15 mg or 25 mg of CBD per gummy, these mood-boosting gummies are like an afternoon walk with the sun on your cheek. Perfectly balanced, these best CBD gummies from Charlotte’s Web are great for any time of day or for winding down for sleep.

Another option is the clearly-labeled THC-Free CBD Gummies which are excellent for those who are seeking gummies with CBD as well as other cannabinoids, but little to no THC (< .01%). And the multitude of great bundles are thoughtfully grouped by benefits, including sleep assistance, calming, muscle recovery, a combo-pack of all three, and both daily routine and daily wellness packs.

Charlotte’s Web also ensures all of its products come in multiple milligram dosages so beginners can choose a 15 mg per gummy option, while those with more experience or tolerance can go for the 25 mg per gummy.

The Charlotte’s Web website also includes a helpful number of educational resources to help new and experienced CBD gummy customers alike. Articles include things like how to choose a a CBD oil or other CBD product, what dosages to start with, the differences among CBD types, explainers on full-spectrum versus broad-spectrum CBD, and entries on CBD isolate, extractions, hemp, THC, and other helpful info.

One of the most well-known companies in the CBD market, Charlotte’s Web has an interesting story. It was founded by seven brothers who established a warmhearted mission to “improve lives, naturally”. The company lives this mission through financial and other resources dedicated to responsible agriculture, veterans, families, children, and women. The company also fulfills this mission through its B Corporation certification. A growing number of companies seek this certification—which is not easy to get!—because it delineates the company as one that is committed to transparency, accountability, and responsible corporate citizenship.

Customer Review Highlights

Customers of Charlotte’s Web are gaga over these products and talk about how they facilitate “happier interactions with dog and family” as well as better sleep with no grogginess, the great taste, and the economical and effective benefits of the bundles.

The Bottom Line

Charlotte’s Web offers a superb variety of best CBD gummies as well as other top-notch CBD products at a competitive price, further bolstered by promotional pricing like 15% off for signing up for the Charlotte’s Web email list and 20% off for gift pack purchases. Further, our review team holds the company in high regard for qualifying and maintaining a respected and sought-after B Corporation Certification.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

How Did We Choose Our Top Options for CBD Gummies?

This list of the best CBD gummies draws from a review team consisting of certified CBD industry professionals. Brands outlined here passed a stringent set of parameters based on everything from quality control to third-party laboratory testing to professional certifications to self-regulatory practices. CBD extraction processes, formula creation, company executive experience, and mission and culture were also taken into account.

What to Look for When Buying High-Quality CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a delicious and easy way to take your CBD. They are also an excellent option for those who want a fun new way to ingest CBD and take advantage of its many health and wellness benefits.

There are many features that you should look for when buying quality CBD gummies. The first one is the ingredients list. You should always make sure that there is no sugar, artificial flavors, or other harmful ingredients in the gummy.

Second, you likely want to make sure that they contain at least 10 mg of CBD per serving size. Third, you should consider your threshold for THC inclusion, or whether you want full-spectrum CBD gummies for the full entourage effect or broad-spectrum or pure CBD isolate. One final note, every CBD gummy brand on this list maintains strict standards and practices to ensure all products comply with laws of maximum THC levels in the US (no greater than 0.3% THC).

Health Benefits of CBD

CBD is a chemical compound that is extracted from hemp. CBD has been shown to have many health benefits and can be used to reduce the symptoms of pain, anxiety, depression and other physical and mental concerns. CBD products also have a multitude of benefits related to general wellness including improving sleep quality and relieving muscle pain.

Some research suggests that CBD could help with chronic pain, inflammation, seizures, insomnia, schizophrenia/psychosis, nausea/vomiting (caused by chemotherapy), social phobia/social anxiety disorder (SAD), addiction withdrawal symptoms (from drugs like heroin or alcohol) and other conditions.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Eat?

The answer to the question of how many CBD gummies you should eat is not a straightforward one. There are various factors that affect the strength and content of each gummy, as well as your weight, metabolism, and anxiety levels–among other things–so it is important to keep these in mind when making an educated decision.

If you are new to CBD, the best way to determine the right dosage is by starting with a low dose and gradually increasing it. One thing to remember is that CBD can have different effects on different people, so it is necessary to consider your own personal needs before determining the dosage. You can start by taking 1-2 gummies per day and then increase it depending on your needs and as your tolerance increases over time.

The most important thing about CBD gummy dosages is that you should always start with a low dose and increase it if needed.

How Long Do the Effects of CBD Gummies Last?

The effects of CBD gummies last for a few hours. It is important to note that the effects of CBD are not permanent and will wear off eventually.

The length of time that you will feel the effects of CBD gummy bears depends on the dosage. Typical dosage ranges from 10 mg of CBD per gummy upward, with higher dosages having a longer duration. The longer the duration, the more intense the experience will be and also how long it will last.

The amount of time that the effects of a CBD gummy will last varies based on a variety of factors, even beyond the product itself. But it is important to remember that CBD does not have any psychoactive properties on its own and will not get you high like the THC in marijuana.

Note that this does not apply to CBD gummies that purposefully include Delta 8 or Delta 9 THC.

FAQ

What is a CBD gummy?

CBD gummies are a type of edible that is made with CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD. They are a popular way to get the benefits of CBD because they are much easier to consume than CBD oil that comes in a bottle with a dropper, and have a pleasant taste. CBD gummies can be found in many different flavors and come in a variety of shapes, including bears, worms, and rings.

CBD gummies are an easy way to get the benefits of CBD—especially if you are less comfortable with using a delivery method such as a traditional tincture (referring to a bottle of CBD oil with a dropper that is placed under the tongue). CBD gummies contain a variety of ingredients including CBD oil, gelatin, glycerin, and water. The best CBD gummies are made with natural colors and flavors to make them taste great. Many CBD gummies are also vegan-friendly which means they do not contain any animal products or byproducts.

Do CBD gummies actually work?

Research is ongoing, but scientific study has already revealed a variety of health and wellness benefits of CBD usage. In short, the answer is yes: CBD gummies actually work.

CBD has been shown to help with a variety of health concerns such as stress and sleeplessness. That said, each CBD company on this list is very clear about the potential benefits of their products and the best bet is to try them for yourself to see how they feel and how they help.

What are the side effects of CBD gummy usage?

There haven’t been many documented side effects from taking CBD gummies but there is always a chance for the same common reactions one would get from anything they may be allergic to. Those of you with food allergies are familiar with this dance and all it takes is a quick peek at the ingredients label to find out if it contains something that is disagreeable for your body.

An easy example is coconut oil. Those who are allergic to coconut oil would want to ensure their chosen CBD edibles are devoid of that ingredient.

Consuming CBD edibles in the appropriate dosage is the easiest way to ensure few if any side effects are felt. In fact, in order to reach any negative effects, one generally needs to take an unusually large dose within a short period of time.

By “unusually large dose” we mean handfuls or full bottles of a CBD gummy product. And by “negative effects” we are referring to many of the same downsides of eating too much of nearly anything all at once! Such behavior with nearly any food is as common as vomiting, which is your body’s natural sign that you waded in a little too deeply with dosing.

Who should not take CBD gummies?

Pregnant women, children, or those with Parkinson’s disease or liver diseases should seek their medical professional’s counsel before use. For everyone else, CBD edibles are generally safe to consume for all of their great health benefits.

Are CBD products legal?

When buying CBD gummies, the question of whether the product is legal is an important one. CBD products made from hemp that contain less than the maximum .3% of THC are legal to sell in the US, and all of the CBD edibles and CBD products on this list are purported to be legal in every state. That said, it is in your best interest to run a quick search on the internet to see if there are any CBD or THC limits in your state and to choose a CBD gummy that fits the bill.

What ingredients are used in CBD gummies outside of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum CBD & CBD isolate?

Ingredients in CBD gummies vary widely. Beyond the CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD, each CBD gummy product contains specifics that set it apart from other brands. Some common additional ingredients include organic tapioca syrup or organic cane sugar.

The variance on whether organic tapioca syrup or organic cane sugar is based largely on the kind of sweetener the formulation calls for. For example, organic cane sugar would be used to create a gummy with the sweet taste we are accustomed to in candy or other sugar-based foods. Organic tapioca syrup is often used in tandem with or in place of organic cane sugar.

Otherwise, the additional ingredients often found in CBD products are generally those used commonly in any non-medicated gummy candies. These ingredients can include corn syrup, gelatin, starch, water, or sucrose.

Conclusion

CBD gummies come in a wide variety of flavors, shapes, sizes, dosages, and ingredients. This list of the best CBD gummies pares down the vast number of companies that offer these products and organizes them for ease of consideration.

It is advisable to try out more than one brand from this list to find out what works best for you. Our review team suggests sampling several of our best CBD gummies to discover those that are most effective in treating what ails you as well as testing different dosage levels. The right CBD gummy for you is out there and the great options on this list mean you have ample options to begin or continue your CBD gummy journey.