Atlantic Acting School

76 Ninth Ave, Suite 313, New York, NY 10011

212.691.5919

https://atlanticactingschool.org/kids-and-teens/summer/

Atlantic Summer Camps: A Stage for Creativity and Fun!

This summer, give your child the opportunity to explore their artistic talents at Atlantic Acting School’s Summer Camps. Designed for kids and teens, our camps offer a dynamic mix of acting, creativity, and fun. From mastering acting techniques to participating in improv games, campers will build essential skills while gaining confidence on stage. Each week, students engage in exciting activities that challenge their creativity and encourage self-expression. At the end of the session, they’ll showcase their talents in a final performance, celebrating all they’ve learned. With a focus on collaboration, teamwork, and artistic growth, our camps provide a safe, inspiring space where young performers can make new friends, grow their skills, and have a blast. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable summer experience, sign up for Atlantic’s Summer Camps today! Let your child’s creativity shine!

Summer at The Kew-Forest School

119-17 Union Turnpike

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 551-3123

https://www.kewforest.org/summer/about

Summer at The Kew-Forest School runs Monday, July 7 – Friday, August 15, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Early drop-off and extended day care are available. Camp provides children entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 with academic enrichment in reading, writing, and mathematics, along with recreational activities including arts & crafts, dance, drama, field trips, martial arts, STEM, swimming, and more! Two-, four-, and six-week sessions are available. The theme for Session One is “Under the Big Top (Carnival)”, Session Two is “Safari Adventures”, and Session Three is “Under the Sea.”

Attend an Open House on Saturday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. or Thursday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. Save $50 if you enroll by April 30

NORY STEM + Sports Camp

UWS, UES, Chelsea, Gramercy, Tribeca, FiDi, Brooklyn

www.NORY.co/summer

“Like a STEM-powered Disney World, where big ideas come to life through robotics, woodworking, coding, and more!”

Imagine transforming the campsite into a life-size wooden fort or designing a smart city complete with a self-driving vehicle you invented. NORY, NYC’s largest STEM camp for 3–12-year-olds, empowers future changemakers through award-winning STEM projects that nurture entrepreneurial thinking, creative problem-solving, and empathetic leadership. With soccer and swim options, complimentary lunch, and 10+ prime NYC locations, NORY redefines what an exceptional camp experience looks like.

Check out our campers in action on Instagram: @norycamp

Riverside Park Conservancy – Sports Camp

475 Riverside Drive, Suite 455

New York, NY 10115

212.870.3074

riversideparknyc.org/sports-camp

The Sports Camp program is a 12-week and 5-week camp that offers the choices of several sports that takes place in Riverside Park and Fort Washington Park. The program this coming summer will run from June 2nd to August 22nd at our UWS location and from July 15th to August 16th at our Fort Washington location Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 3:30pm with options for early arrival and late pick up. KOS provides Baseball, Basketball and Flag Football, COSA provides Soccer, HOTVBNYC provides Volleyball, and RCTA offers Tennis. The camp serves youth from ages 4-16 with scholarships offered on a needs basis.

The camp allows beginners to learn skills sets to feel comfortable in participating in a sport, or more advanced training for the family looking to excel their performance on a school or community team, while maintaining the atmosphere of a summer camp.

Soccer Stars

Various locations across NYC Metro

https://soccerstars.com/soccer-day-camps/

When school is out, soccer is in! Join us for exciting no-school day camps, whether it’s just one day or a full week. Fun is guaranteed! Soccer Stars camps are now live on our website, including Winter Holiday and Winter Break Camps, with limited spots available, so don’t wait. Enroll today! At Soccer Stars, we focus on teaching the FUNdamentals of soccer in a non-competitive, nurturing environment. Our age-specific curriculum is designed to help kids develop essential skills, learn teamwork, and build self-confidence, all while having a blast. Give your child an unforgettable camp experience filled with fun, fitness, and learning. Sign up now and let’s kick it together!

Trinity Discovery Day Camp

139 West 91st Street

New York, NY 10024

212-932-6849

https://www.trinityschoolnyc.org/our-programs/summer-camp

Trinity Discovery Day Camp provides an opportunity for campers to be kids again. Our campers get to engage with each other while swimming, playing tennis, chess, golf and much more. Campers will have pool parties on Fridays and of course, ices everyday! ll supply our campers with a daily snack but you will need to provide your own lunch.

Camp runs from 8:30am – 3pm. Open Houses: Saturday, February 8th, 2025 11am-12pm (PLEASE CLICK HERE) Saturday, April 5th, 2025 11am-12pm (PLEASE CLICK HERE)

Come join us for a fantastic summer!!!