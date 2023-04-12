Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: 5 Products For a Stress-Free 2023

CBD oil is all over the media, and you may see it in ads that tout it as a great supplement in your morning coffee or an add-in booster in your post-workout drink. They even make sports bras that are CBD-infused. But what is CBD oil, and why is it used in so many products?

CBD is one of the most active ingredients in medical marijuana, which can be manufactured in the lab or derived from hemp. It is also one of the components of cannabis that does not elicit a high feeling. And according to the World Health Organization, there are no signs of health-related issues after using pure CBD oil.

So, how does CBD oil function in the body? It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps to regulate pain, mood, and sleep. As a result, it is an ideal substance for treating anxiety disorders.

CBD oil affects the central nervous system by influencing the G protein-coupled receptors that manage serotonin. And the way CBD oil affects these receptors can create a calming effect for some people. If you are looking for the best CBD oil for anxiety, don’t stress. Here are our five favorite CBD products:

If you want to understand CBD oil and how it works to relieve stress and treat anxiety disorders, we’re breaking it down for you.

Benefits of Using CBD Oil for Anxiety

The best CBD oil for anxiety is going to provide various benefits, including:

Reduces symptoms of anxiety disorders

CBD oil helps reduce symptoms of anxiety-related disorders, like:

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Social anxiety disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Specifically, the best CBD oil for anxiety will help with things like feeling tired, trembling, breathing rapidly, restlessness, or sweating.

Reduces effects of stress hormone levels in the body

CBD products will lower the chances of stress effects like headaches, chest pains, high blood pressure, an upset stomach, or trouble sleeping.

Boosts serotonin effects

The best CBD oil for anxiety can also regulate the effects of serotonin, which influences happiness, memory, and learning. Serotonin also helps control sleep, sexual behavior, body temperature, and hunger. If serotonin levels are low, someone can experience anxiety, depression, and other health-related conditions.

Protects the brain

Once CBD oil reduces the effects of stress and anxiety disorder symptoms, it helps keep the brain functioning properly.

Reduces inflammation

The best CBD oils may also lower inflammation by reducing the levels of proinflammatory cytokines, controlling T cell proliferation, reducing migration and adhesion of immune cells, and inducing T cell apoptosis.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

What we love

CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture works to improve the quality of sleep and reduce worry and tension. We’ve deemed this product the overall best CBD oil for anxiety because it calms the nerves and allows the body to deal with stress. It is excellent for use during the day and before bedtime.

CBDfx has great reviews from customers dealing with anxiety disorders and other conditions, like PTSD, panic disorder, and insomnia. Most reviews state that this full spectrum oil helps them focus when they are busy. Other people use it to unwind after a long day. Most consumers also report a strong taste, with effects kicking in after minutes of ingestion.

Pros

Child-proof safety cap

Contains CBN for an extra boost in anxiety relief

Lab tested and medically reviewed

Gluten-free

Cons:

May be hard to measure the correct dosage using the dropper

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30ml bottle

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle, 2000 mg/bottle, 4000 mg/bottle, 6000 mg/bottle

Flavors: Not specified

Check out CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture today

2. Best for Daytime Use: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

What we love

The CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is one of this brand’s most popular CBD products. This CBD oil offers beneficial compounds common to naturally farmed hemp plants. It also has great reviews about its quality and consistency. So if you are looking for the best CBD oil for anxiety relief during the day, this product from CBDistillery is perfect. It effectively removes your stress without causing you to fall asleep.

The beauty of this CBDistillery CBD tincture is that it gets you to a relaxed state within minutes. That is one reason why it is a popular product with veterans and patients struggling with anxiety disorders and PTSD. In addition, the full-spectrum formula in this CBD oil contains a lot of terpenes and other cannabinoids, which are important for boosting the relaxing effects.

Pros:

Acts fast

Available in several potencies

Sourced from non-GMO hemp

Cons:

Not ideal when experiencing extreme pain

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Sizing: 30ml bottle

Strength: 500 mg/bottle, 1000 mg/bottle, 2500 mg/bottle, 5000 mg/bottle

Flavors: Some strengths offer flavored options

Check out CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture today

3. Best Broad Spectrum: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

What we love

If you’re interested in broad spectrum CBD products, this may be the CBD oil for you. This CBD oil from Green Roads is made without the traceable amounts of THC that are common in full-spectrum products. This product still contains a range of stress-relieving and relaxing cannabinoids, just without the compound that gets you high.

This CBD oil is a flavorful product that contains a soothing CBD that is easy to use when worried or anxious.

Pros:

No artificial flavors

Vegan and gluten free

Pharmacist formulated

Cons:

A large dosage can make someone have a euphoric feeling.

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30ml bottle

Strength: 750 mg/bottle, 1500 mg/bottle

Flavors: Original, Mint Breeze, Apple Kiwi Bliss

Check out Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil today

4. Best Terpene Blend: BATCH Calm CBD Oil Tincture

What we love

This is one of the best CBD oils for relieving anxiety and stress because it’s made with top-tier, all-natural ingredients. This full spectrum hemp oil is made with several organic ingredients, including:

MCT oil

Black seed oil

Peppermint oil

It’s also formulated with a relaxing blend of terpenes, like limonene, nerolidol, and myrcene. So if you’re looking for a full-spectrum, organic CBD oil to help calm you down, this is a great option.

This CBD company grows its hemp in Neillsville, WI. After harvesting, it takes the plant through an extraction process that involves soaking it in cold ethanol. Next, experts formulate different blends, testing occurs, and packaging is done in tamper-safe devices.

Once manufacturing is complete, BATCH CBD products are sent to third-party labs for additional testing. This step is important because it helps the company validate its internal testing. This way, you know you’re buying CBD oil that’s high quality and designed to induce a calm state. It is also ideal for keeping a peaceful mood during turbulent times.

Pros:

High-quality CBD oil

In-house production

Organic ingredients

Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free

Cons:

Not ideal if you want to avoid THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Sizing: 30ml bottle

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle, 3000 mg/bottle

Flavors: Hint of Mint

Check out Batch Calm CBD Oil Tincture today

5. Best for Evening Use: Aspen Green Calm Full Spectrum CBD Oil

What we love

This full spectrum CBD oil from Aspen Green retains nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and flavonoids that support the various body processes and sustain the balance of mood and sleep. Aspen Green uses USDA-certified organic hemp, MCT oil, extracts, and other calming ingredients in this formula.

It is one of the best hemp-derived CBD products for evening anxiety relief because it’s formulated with ashwagandha extracts and chamomile to relax the body and mind before bedtime. Each bottle of Aspen Green Calm Full Spectrum CBD Oil contains a potent dosage ideal for heavy users.

Pros:

Third party lab tested

Made with USDA-certified organic hemp

Contains chamomile, ashwagandha, and other calming ingredients

Cons:

May be too potent for beginners

Product information:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Sizing: 30ml bottle

Strength: 1500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Lemon

Check out Aspen Green Calm Full Spectrum CBD Oil today

How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Oils for Anxiety

Managing anxiety with CBD oil has become very popular, and this trend is expanding the CBD industry. As a result, CBD oil brands have been manufacturing hundreds, if not thousands, of quality products for stress relief. So, how did we choose the best CBD oil for anxiety?

We selected our favorite products based on criteria of credible standards for quality, openness, and safety. In addition, each product has to be:

Scientifically proven

They have to be tested in a third-party lab that is ISO 17025-compliant to verify the potency of the CBD products, showing the exact CBD amount and a list of all the ingredients used. This process is critical to ensure each CBD oil is free from potentially harmful substances like herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, and sulfates.

Produced with USA-Grown Hemp

The quality of CBD is determined by the hemp used. Our selection process is restricted to products made with USA-grown hemp to guarantee the hemp was grown in adherence to strict safety and quality standards. We also prioritized products that were sourced from organic hemp.

From a respectable company

As we learned more about how each CBD oil works to treat anxiety, we also learned about the CBD companies that manufacture these products. We aimed to feature hemp oil from CBD companies with exceptional reputations.

Customer Reviews

Customer feedback played an important role in selecting the best CBD oil for anxiety. By analyzing the reviews, we could gauge the efficacy of these CBD products, specifically in relieving anxiety symptoms.

We took the viewpoint and feedback from customers and considered their dosages, frequency of use, and levels of anxiety. Additionally, we looked for commonalities in customer feedback to ensure we got a comprehensive knowledge of the efficacy of each CBD oil.

Understanding this helps us make more informed decisions and pick the best CBD oils for anxiety relief.

Type of CBD

When managing anxiety disorders with CBD, we looked for full spectrum and broad spectrum oils that would maximize benefits. The natural terpenes and cannabinoids in hemp work very well with CBD to offer superior relief for physical anxiety symptoms and alleviate stress.

Quality Assurance Characteristics

We scrutinized each CBD company’s processes for assessing and maintaining the quality assurance measures for their CBD oil tinctures.

After completing the above checks, we then test the CBD oil to see which relieves anxiety most effectively and how rapidly each product takes effect. We also spend so much time reading reviews to ensure we get a comprehensive range of customer feedback.

After checking off our criteria, testing a wide range of products, and analyzing customer feedback, we can confidently recommend these CBD oils.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

While CBD is typically well tolerated, it has some side effects, including reduced appetite, fatigue, dry mouth, diarrhea, and drowsiness. CBD can also interact with other medications you may be taking, such as blood thinners.

Below is an outline of potential side effects in detail:

Dry Mouth: This is caused by a CBD interaction with the endocannabinoid system, which has the potential to alter the quantity of production, texture, and composition of saliva.

Nausea: This is a common side effect of CBD oils. Imagine how you would feel after consuming something that does not agree with your body. Depending on how sensitive you are to CBD oil, you may have difficulty digesting it.

Drowsiness: The consumption of CBD may cause dizziness and sedation in some people. Although it is unclear why this occurs, scientists think it may be due to changes in cerebral blood flow, variations in brain cell signaling, stimulation of the autonomic nervous system, and decreased blood pressure.

Gastrointestinal Issues: CBD oil may sometimes cause nausea and gastrointestinal problems. Consequently, some people may get diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting, and other symptoms commonly linked to upset in the digestive system. The medical history of the individual determines this, research says.

Different types of CBD supplements, such as gummies, vapors, tinctures, and oils, lead to a significant difference in the amount actually absorbed.

Additionally, individual differences can also affect the likelihood of experiencing alternative forms of CBD side effects.

What are the Different Types of CBD Oils?

There are three different types of CBD found in CBD oil products. It is important to clearly state the differences between the different types of CBD oils because they all work to serve different functions:

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is essentially just CBD. It is the purest form of the substance because it does not contain THC or other cannabinoids like flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids in the cannabis plant. People who experience adverse effects prefer CBD isolate.

As much as CBD isolate undergoes the same extraction procedure as other CBD oils, it undergoes an extra step called winterization, where the oil in sub-zero temperatures is dissolved in ethanol to separate the compounds to end up with a pure CBD isolate.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

If you purchase a CBD product labeled “full spectrum,” it simply means that it contains all-natural phytochemicals common in the hemp plant. These chemicals include terpenes, THC (the most intoxicating compound, meaning that the product may make you high), CBD and other cannabinoids. Although THC levels are low in full spectrum CBD products, these oils have traceable quantities. It is important to note that full spectrum oils are illegal in most countries.

Now, a full spectrum CBD oil works because all the ingredients work together to amplify the health benefits of CBD. This, in turn, produces a more effective product through a phenomenon known as the entourage effect. Although full spectrum products may not infuse a feeling of being high, you can test positive if you take a drug test, especially if you take it in high doses.

However, one of the drawbacks of using full spectrum CBD products is that the THC may make you feel nauseous and tired.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad spectrum CBD oil differs from full spectrum CBD oil in one fundamental way: it lacks any traces of THC. Although it contains other compounds and cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant, THC is completely removed at the initial extraction process.

But because it still has other terpenes and cannabinoids, a broad spectrum formula still creates an entourage effect without containing an intoxicating substance.

FAQs

Is full spectrum CBD oil better than broad spectrum CBD oil?

The best CBD oil for anxiety can either be made with broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD. However, your choice will be primarily a matter of preference rather than which is better.

When we look at their differences, full spectrum CBD oil contains THC that may make you feel high and cause some side effects. But there are also plenty of proven advantages to including THC in your CBD oil. On the other hand, broad spectrum CBD oil misses out on both the benefits and drawbacks of THC.

But broad spectrum CBD products may be the preferred option for beginners who want to ease into regular use of CBD without any worries.

Do CBD oils make you high?

The best CBD oil for anxiety is one that will not make you high. The best way to understand why CBD cannot get you high requires a simple understanding of how the brain works — mainly the brain receptors, which act like switches in our nervous system.

When activated, the receptors change how the body works. In this context, the cannabinoid 1 receptor (CB1) in the brain is what helps differentiate how CBD and THC affect us. Ingesting THC somewhat activates the CB1 receptor, infusing the feeling of being high.

On the other hand, CBD cannot directly activate the CB1 receptor, so it won’t deliver the same high you get from cannabis.

How much CBD should I take?

The quantity of CBD you need will depend on a wide range of factors, like your body weight, the condition you are resolving, your body chemistry, and the strength of each capsule, drop, pill, or gummy. So, before purchasing a CBD oil for anxiety, consult a doctor on the appropriate dosage and how it can affect you.

Always adhere to the doctor’s recommendation, especially if you use prescription drugs dealing for seizures.

If you do not have a doctor’s dosage recommendation, start with a small dose and increase gradually after observing any effects. For example, increase the daily dosage by 5mg after a week until you feel the ailing symptoms are subsiding. This method is a conservative way of taking CBD and tracking to see if you are getting better.

You can also work with the recommended dosage that is written on the bottle’s label. After taking two or three doses, you will know if you want to adjust down or up.

If you struggle with anxiety during the day, you may need to take a slightly larger dosage in the morning than in the evening. Most people with PTSD and generalized anxiety disorder consume CBD oil twice a day.

However, some usually carry an extra dose for emergencies, such as being in anxiety-inducing events.

Is CBD legal?

The 2018 Agriculture Improvement Act legalized hemp growing. That means that consumers who are compliant with their states can grow and use hemp products, effectively making CBD legal at a federal level. However, although CBD is legal under federal law, each state has its own policies.

For instance, some states have legalized the recreational and medicinal use of CBD and marijuana, while others only permit the use of CBD.

Can you travel with CBD?

If you pack your CBD oil tinctures for a flight, be mindful of the TSA limits on the amount of liquid you need to carry when flying. Additionally, you can mail CBD products anywhere across the USA, provided you are a company that complies with the Farm Bill.

Is CBD safe?

Ingestion of CBD is oral, either as a tablet, tincture (using a dropper), or a chewable product. CBD is beneficial and safe for adult use. It also does not typically cause side effects and, in addition, it can safely interact with some medications. Just make sure to always consult your doctor before using it.

Is CBD worth trying for pain management?

Yes. Depending on the type of pain you are experiencing, either neurological or musculoskeletal, there is evidence that CBD works best in alleviating pain, especially when mixed with THC. But when it comes to the dosage, consult a doctor because a dosage that alleviates one’s pain might not be effective on someone else.

Can you use CBD for stress?

Yes. A quality CBD company like CBDfx, CBDistillery, Green Roads, Batch, and Aspen Green can manufacture effective calming products. So, CBD oil and other products are ideal for managing day-to-day stress. CBD also supports the maintenance of normal emotional balance in the body.

What are the other uses of CBD?

There is a continuously growing interest in the use of CBD. Below are some of its purposes:

Antidepressant

CBD acts on the serotonin receptors that regulate neurological activities like aggression, mood, social behavior, and anxiety. As a result, it is used to treat anxiety, depression, insomnia, or other post-traumatic stress disorders.

Acne prevention

CBD oil prevents excess sebum secretion from the sebaceous gland cells and supports anti-inflammatory actions by restricting the activation of inflammatory cytokines, which are “pro-acne” agents.

Pain relief

CBD alters the endocannabinoid receptor activity by limiting the interaction with neurotransmitters. As a result, this product effectively reduces pain for people struggling with rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Reduction of cancer-related symptoms

Chemotherapy in cancer treatment produces side effects like pain and nausea. However, according to the American Cancer Society, a one-to-one administration of CBD and THC reduces chemotherapy-related vomiting and nausea.

Neuroprotective properties

Since CBD affects the functioning of the endocannabinoid system and other receptors of the neural system, it is used in treating neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

Heart health support

The antioxidants and stress-reducing properties of CBD help reduce cell death and inflammation associated with the heart. In addition, by relieving anxiety and stress, CBD products can also help lower the risk of blood pressure.

How do I take CBD?

There are multiple ways you can take CBD products. These are different from the ways of smoking or using cannabis.

When using CBD oil for anxiety, some to take CBD products include:

Mixing them into a drink or adding them to food

Using a dropper or a pipette

Swallowing capsules

Applying a paste by rubbing it onto the skin

Spraying CBD oil under the tongue

What’s the difference between CBD and marijuana?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent chemical compound in the cannabis plant. The distinguishing factor between CBD and marijuana is that CBD doesn’t contain more than trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Cannabis containing 0.3% less THC is known as hemp, and cannabis with more than 0.3% of THC is marijuana.

How fast does CBD reduce anxiety?

The best way to relieve anxiety using CBD is to take it sublingually. When you place it under the tongue, it will take between 15 and 45 minutes to start feeling the effects, which will grow stronger as the absorption of CBD continues through the digestive tract.

If you take a CBD capsule, you may start feeling the effects after an hour or so. To increase the absorption rate, eat CBD with a snack that contains fat.

If you take CBD oil daily, you will note a reduction in anxiety levels. And after two to three weeks, you will still experience the calming effects hours after your last dosage.

Taking CBD oil sublingually is ideal for anyone who is about to experience a panic attack. Also, CBD oil offers prompt relief if your anxiety is building quickly.

Does CBD help manage PTSD?

Yes. People with PTSD find that CBD oil calms them down and eases their symptoms. CBD usage alongside other therapeutic approaches like cognitive behavioral therapy or memory extinction procedures will deliver better results.

In addition, most PTSD patients take CBD before bedtime to relax their minds and allow the possibility of restful sleep.

Can CBD treat opioid addiction?

According to studies that have conducted preclinical animal and human clinical trials, CBD oil can potentially treat patients with opioid dependence. For example, in one study, CBD was administered to individuals who struggle with heroin use. Within a week, heroin users experienced reduced cue-induced cravings, salivary cortisol levels, resting heart rate levels, and withdrawal anxiety without adverse effects.

What proof exists showing CBD works?

The strongest evidence that shows the efficacy of CBD is in two rare human studies of epilepsy in children: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Based on the evidence, Cannabidiol (Epidiolex), a liquid anti-seizure drug, received approval from the FDA in June 2018.

Additionally, there is conclusive evidence of effective CBD use in multiple sclerosis. On the other hand, no studies have concluded CBD is harmful. In fact, studies show that CBD is rich in amino acids that are ideal for skin, hair, and nail growth. CBD is also a powerful antioxidant that can help limit free radicals production.

What is the risk of using CBD oil while pregnant?

The consensus is that CBD is not ideal to be taken during pregnancy because the compounds in the oil have ingredients that may be unsafe for the child. That is why it is prudent to avoid using CBD until your child no longer relies on you for nutrition.

Is CBD a scam?

Researchers contend that a few drops of CBD oil in a mocha or smoothie will likely do much. However, other doctors say that the placebo effect may be at play in making people feel good. That’s when someone’s symptoms improve by believing a drug is working.

CBD is not a scam because of reasons like the ones found in a double-blind study of 42 recovering heroin addicts, where CBD was discovered to be an effective remedy.

The product contains a relevant medicinal value, but when it is added in other commercial products like clothes or cosmetics, people are bound to consider it a scam.

Conclusion

CBD oil for anxiety is growing in popularity as a therapy to help manage various health conditions. Although legal in the USA, it is not in some states.

As the government continues to regulate CBD oil for anxiety, dosage accuracy and specific prescriptions will become standard practice. Now, doctors should be the best source of advice concerning the oil for anxiety, which is ideal for your case.

Also, check the research on the laws around CBD use in your state.