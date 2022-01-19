Best CBD Vape Juice 2022 – Relaxing Hits On Demand, Best Flavors Of The Year

You’ve likely already made CBD a part of your regular health routine, incorporating gummy products or CBD oil into your nighttime routine before you drift off to sleep. CBD works in a variety of ways, helping to reduce anxiety, support better quality sleep, and keep you alert and focused throughout the day. You may have even ventured into trying CBD topicals, using creams to alleviate stiff joints and sore muscles, especially during the winter months. But did you know that you can also purchase CBD vape liquid to enjoy in a CBD vape? CBD vape juice comes in a variety of different strengths, flavors, and strains. Whether you need a pick-me-up in the morning to get your day started on the right foot or need a little support to help manage anxiety throughout the day, you can find CBD vape juice that fits perfectly into your routine.

Not all CBD products are manufactured with care. Since the CBD industry started blooming, there have been many fly-by-night companies trying to sell less than stellar products, including CBD vape juice. Since this is a substance you inhale into your lungs, it’s vital you only purchase CBD vape oil from reputable suppliers. After taking the time to research CBD vape oil suppliers, we compiled this list so that you can purchase the best CBD vape juice available on the market today. Each company has its own twist and you’re sure to find a CBD vape oil that you’ll love, not just because it helps you feel better, but also because you’ll love the flavor.

Pros:

Discount codes available for savings

US organic hemp source

Wide vape juice flavor selection

Vape juice contains food-grade ingredients

Cons:

High-quality vape juice is more expensive than some other vape juice options

Potency and Flavor

Pick up a CBD Vape kit V2 cartridge by CBDfx, so you can have a reliable piece of equipment to pour your CBD vape juice into. This cartridge has a ceramic coil and is made with glass and steel. It’s reliable and durable and super easy to swap out.

The blue raspberry CBD vape juice is available in concentrations between 500 mg up to 2000 mg of 99% pure CBD. It contains high-quality food-grade ingredients and has a 50/50 VG & PG ratio.

The fresh mint CBD vape juice is also available in concentrations between 500 mg and 2000 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate. If you love the cooling blast of mint, this CBD vape juice will deliver that minty flavor you crave with the full effects of purified CBD with every puff.

The strawberry kiwi CBD vape juice by CBDfx delivers cool, refreshing kiwi flavors that fill your mouth with tons of sweet and juicy flavors. You’ll enjoy the fruity goodness and can select between 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2000 mg of pure CBD isolate.

Keep it old school with an OG Kush CBD terpene vape liquid that has pure CBD isolate and delivers the unmistakable flavor of classic CBD oils.

The pineapple express CBD vape liquid is available in 500 mg or 1000 mg and is the perfect homage to the most famous welcome symbol of all time.

You know that feeling when you bite into a juicy, ripe watermelon on a warm summer day? That’s what the wild watermelon CBD vape juice is like. It’s available in concentrations between 500 mg up to 2000 mg of CBD isolate.

Strawberries and cream, anyone? This strawberry milk CBD vape juice It’s packed with the delicious flavor of ripe strawberries and has a cool and creamy finish. It’s made with CBD isolate and has an expertly-crafted flavor profile for maximum enjoyment.

The gelato CBD terpene vape liquid is available in either the 500 mg strength or the 1000 mg strength. This flavor is sweet and creamy much like gelato ice cream and packs a punch with every puff.

The final flavor that CBDfx offers is the platinum rose CBD terpene vape liquid, which contains pure CBD isolate and either a 500 mg or 1000 mg concentration. The flavor has a subtle floral quality along with wild berries to create smooth, tasty hits every time.

Why CBDfx for Vape Juice?

CBDfx makes it to the top of our list because they’ve been selling CBD vape juice to customers from all over the world since 2014. They know what they’re doing! When you’re looking for a high-quality CBD vape experience, the CBD vape juices by CBDfx are unmatched. They offer different strengths and always use high-quality, food-grade ingredients.

Pricing and Discounts

Always generous with their discounts, you can usually find a discount code in the top banner of the website. The price of the vape juices available on the CBDfx website range between $39.99 up to $99.99. The CBD vape kit cartridge is only $8.99. The prices vary depending on the strength option you select.

Shop at CBDfx.com

2. CBD.co – Runner Up

Pros:

First-time customers save 10% off

CBD oil marketplace website

Earn CBD rewards when you shop

Select from different brands

Cons:

You must spend at least $100 to qualify for free shipping

Potency and Flavor

CBD.co is a complete CBD marketplace where you can find several different brands and multiple CBD vape juice products. Unsurprisingly, CBD vape juices from CBDfx are at the top of their bestseller list.

You can also find juices for your CBD vape from brands like CBD Fusion, Alpine Hemp, Limitless CBD, and Time Bomb Extracts. The potency of the CBD vape oil ranges a great deal, between 100 mg up to 2400 mg.

On this website, you also have access to a wider variety of flavors, including unique options like crazy cookie, passion fruit orange guava, apple Jack pear, blueberry gelato, watermelon bubblegum, and grape berry.

Why CBD.co for Vape Juice?

The appeal of CBD.co for purchasing CBD vape juice is that you can choose from a much wider selection, including from several different brands, all on one website. When you spend at least $50 on your purchase, your shipping is free. You can also stock up on other CBD items, including CBD oil, edibles, topicals, and drinks.

Pricing and Discounts

Bundle up different products for extra savings and look on the website for coupon codes, so that you can save on your final purchase. At the time this article is written, there is a 20% off site-wide coupon code available. Plus, all orders are eligible for an additional $10 off when you spend $50.

Shop at CBD.co

3. Extract Labs – Honorable Mention

Pros:

CBD vape liquid extracted in-house

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Save when you bundle CBD vape juices

American-grown hemp

Cons:

These extract tanks contain CBD vape oil for single use only; must be discarded when done

Potency and Flavor

Pick up an extract tank battery kit to use with any vape juice you purchase from Extract Labs. It comes with a 510 thread battery and a USB charger. The writing on the battery kit reads “elevate yourself”.

Elevating yourself is exactly what you’ll do when you try out the Martian candy private reserve extract tank. This is an indica strain that contains delta-8, CBD, and CBG. The flavor is described as herbaceous punctuated with eucalyptus. It’s available in a 500 mg strength option.

Also available in a full-spectrum 500 mg option is the El jefe extract tank. This vape juice contains delta-8, CBD, and CBG and has an earthy taste with slight notes of spice and lemon.

If you’re looking for a wild and familiar experience, check out the ogre berry extract tank that contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD along with delta-8 and CBG. The flavor of this tank includes hops, herbs, and pepper.

God’s gift CBD extract tank is aptly named. It contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD along with CBT and CBG. The flavor is described as earthy with notes of grape and citrus.

A classic, the sour ghost extract tank contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD with CBG and delta-8. The flavors include notes of citrus, herbs, and mountain pine.

Check out the guava jam CBD tank for a private reserve experience that’s perfectly suited for daytime use. It contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD along with CBT and CBG. As you can guess by its name, this vape juice has a fruity flavor.

There’s no dream better than a blue dream. This sativa dominant hybrid contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD alongside CBT and CBG. It has a sweet berry aroma that is sure to tantalize your senses.

Why Extract Labs for Vape Juice?

Extract Labs gives you everything you need right on their website. Each one of their private reserve extract tanks contains a combination of either CBD with delta-8 or CBD with CBT and CBG—always without any fillers. They really do create the best CBD Vape experience and ensure you have a beautifully designed battery kit to go along with your extract tanks.

Pricing and Discounts

The battery kit costs $15, and each extract tank costs $29. When you spend at least $60 on the Extract Labs website, you qualify for free domestic shipping. When you join their bi-weekly newsletter, you’ll get 50% off your entire order. Simply scroll down to the bottom of the website and look over to the right side of the screen where you can enter your first name and your email address to sign up and receive that discount code.

Shop at ExtractLabs.com

4. Just CBD – New Flavors

Pros:

Budget-friendly CBD vape prices

Third-party tested

Clean, pure ingredients

Vape CBD with multiple sweet flavors

Cons:

None of their CBD vape juice options have natural, earth flavors

Potency and Flavor

Just CBD offers vape oil with the perfect flavor and strength for anyone who enjoys vaping CBD. Their ingredients list is simple, consisting of cannabidiol, USP grade propylene glycol 20%, and USP grade vegetable glycerin 80%.

Try their pineapple express flavor for a tropical, familiar experience. Each vape juice is available in concentrations between 100 mg up to 3000 mg.

Just CBD also offers several classics like watermelon OG, blue dream, and strawberry cheesecake. Keep it fruity with the blue razz vape juice or enjoy the aroma of fresh-baked cookies with their CBD vape cookies option.

If you’re the type of person who enjoys a cool blast with each puff, you’ll enjoy their CBD vape mango ice and CBD vape piña colada ice flavor options.

Why Just CBD for Vape Juice?

If you love vaping CBD, Just CBD has a line of products that make it easy for you to gather a variety of flavors at once. They offer a wide variety of potencies and flavors, so you can select something that suits you. They make all their products with the finest quality hemp-derived CBD with zero chemicals and they always run their items through independent lab tests to earn your peace of mind.

Pricing and Discounts

When you trade your email, you receive a 35% discount code that you can use on your first order. Prices range between $12 and $29.99, depending on the strength you select.

Shop at JustCBDStore.com

5. CBDistillery – Specialized

Pros:

CBD vape juice compatible with most devices

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Lightning-fast shipping

Multiple CBD vape flavors to select from

Cons:

Some popular products may go out of stock on occasion

Potency and Flavor

Try CBDistillery vape juice containing broad-spectrum CBD with a total of 1000 mg CBD per bottle. The CBD vape juice is available in several different flavors including strawberry lemonade, mango, and mint. You can also choose these options in a 500 mg strength. Each of these products is free of THC and you can easily blend them with any other PG/VG vape oils.

Why CBDistillery for Vape Juice?

CBDistillery has made a mark in the CBD industry. Their reputation precedes them, and they have become one of the largest and fastest-growing brands that sell CBD products online. Based out of Colorado, they continue operating with transparency, high standards of quality, and great care throughout all their processes, from farm to delivery of products to your doorstep.

Pricing and Discounts

The price for CBD vape juice by CBDistillery ranges between $19.99 up to $34.99 depending on the concentration you choose. If you’re purchasing for someone else, gift certificates are available on the website and so long as you spend at least $75, you qualify for free shipping. You can usually find a discount code directly on the website, especially during certain seasons.

Shop at CBDistillery.com

How Did We Decide On These 5 Brands?

Vaping CBD oil is a lot of fun when you find the right CBD vape oil. Below is what we considered to compile this list of best CBD vape juice providers for you.

Brand Accountability

One of the first factors we looked at when putting this list together was how the brand presents its products, including the information they provide consumers with. All CBD products should be independently lab tested to verify potency, safety, and purity. We selected companies that make those lab results easily available for you to review.

Ingredients List

As we mentioned, ingredients are everything. They should be of the highest quality so that you can enjoy CBD vape juices comfortably, knowing they’re verified pure and safe for consumption. You’ll find that every CBD vape oil on this list has a clear list of ingredients listed in the product description.

Customer Feedback

The company provides a good amount of information on the product itself, but the customer experience is ultimately what helps us decide which CBD vape oils make the list. At the end of the day, it’s all about the customer experience. A high-quality CBD vape liquid with all the purest ingredients won’t make the cut if customers don’t like it. We chose products that people who love vaping CBD truly enjoy.

Company Reputation

As part of our effort to create a high-quality list of recommendations, we only selected companies that have sterling reputations in the CBD industry. These companies have been around and have withstood the test of time, remaining steadfast with their commitment to providing their customers with premium CBD products.

What is CBD Vape Juice?

Although frequently referred to as vape juice, you’ll often see the term CBD vape oil used interchangeably. Technically, when you’re vaping CBD, you’re not actually vaping CBD oils. Rather, you’re vaping an e-liquid specifically designed for inhalation. CBD vape oil is a fantastic method to get the benefits of CBD right away. It’s the quickest way to get CBD into your bloodstream, so you can get therapeutic benefits, like relief from anxiety or any other discomfort instantly. CBD vape oil is simple to use and transport; you can carry it with you wherever you go, and you can revel not just in the smoking experience, but also in the calming and relieving effects after just a few puffs. CBD vape oil, like other CBD products, comes in a variety of concentrations, so be sure you choose a dosage that’s right for you.

What to Look for When Choosing CBD Vape Juice?

At the beginning of this article, we let you know what factors we looked for when putting this list together. We looked at each brand’s accountability, including third-party lab testing, ingredients, customer feedback, and the company’s reputation. Below, we expand a little bit more on what you should look for when purchasing CBD vape oil online.

Independent Lab Test Results

A company can say they run their products through independent lab tests but it’s up to you as a customer to verify their lab test results. Look for the lab results in the product description, as they’re usually made readily available when you’re purchasing from a reputable supplier. When you review the lab test results, you can confirm the potency of the product and you can also confirm that it’s free of any fillers or other chemicals like herbicides and pesticides.

Informative Product Description

If you’re used to vaping CBD and have purchased CBD vape oil in the past, you may just need the flavor and strain of the CBD vape oil to make your final decision. However, if you are new to CBD vape oil, you must purchase from companies that have informative product descriptions. It’s in these details that you can uncover information like what ingredients are included in the CBD vape oil and what effects you can expect when vaping CBD. When the potency is on the lower side, you can usually expect CBD to act as more of an energizer. These are the types of vapes that are ideal for daytime use because they keep you focused and alert. Other strains may induce a deep sense of relaxation and are better used when you’re ready to wind down and get ready for bed.

CBD Concentration

Since CBD concentration impacts how you feel, you must understand what effect you’re looking for. If you’re not sure, you can try out several different vape juices to get a feel for how they affect you and to narrow down your preferences. You won’t know until you try the different varieties available, and you may just find the perfect CBD vape oil to use during the day and pair it with one to use at night.

Flavor Profiles

Half the fun of vaping CBD is the aromatic and flavor experience. And with so many different flavor options available, you’ll want to try them all. Fruity flavors like raspberry and watermelon are super refreshing and terpene-rich flavors tend to have more of an earthy and herb-like flavor reminiscent of the cannabis plant. If you like having a cool, minty aftertaste, you can select options that have an icy finish. There’s a flavor for every palate and you just have to find the one you most prefer. Don’t be afraid of a little experimentation though, as some of these flavors must be fully experienced to be understood. They’re that good.

Benefits of Vaping CBD

Vape juice delivers the benefits of CBD faster than any other CBD products available, including CBD oil that’s administered sublingually. This is because any other type of CBD products that you ingest have to travel through your digestive system before you experience the relief you seek. With a vape, you bypass the digestive system and the CBD travels directly into your bloodstream. Although the effects do come on quickly, they also fade more quickly than if you were to take any other kind of ingestible product. Ultimately, the effects of CBD are the same across the board; CBD operates with versatility, catering to what you need, depending on the potency and formula you choose. Some of the benefits you can expect include:

Anxiety Relief

CBD oil is incredible in the way it tackles the symptoms of anxiety. Whether you need a little support before a big presentation or plan to use CBD to manage your anxiety regularly, CBD delivered through vaping offers that sense of relief when you need it the most.

Pain Relief

CBD is also excellent for relieving pain. It has analgesic properties that dampen the intensity of pain conditions, whether it’s an injury or a chronic condition.

Reduced Inflammation

CBD also works as an anti-inflammatory and can provide significant relief, especially after exercise-induced inflammation. You know how much you hurt after a tough session at the gym and when you vape CBD, you can experience relief from the intensity of that discomfort.

Better Sleep

Higher potencies of CBD can help you unwind and cut off the endless chatter of your mind, so you can get quality rest throughout the night.

Nausea Relief

CBD is also known to relieve nausea because it interacts with the receptors in your brain that release serotonin. If your stomach is feeling a bit queasy, you can use your CBD vape to quell those uncomfortable symptoms.

How to Use CBD Vape Juice?

To gain a thorough understanding of how to use vape juice, you should understand how it all works. Each vape has four main parts. There’s the battery which is sometimes included in disposables or sold separately to be attached to cartridges. The battery is what powers the heating element of the vape. There’s also a tank or cartridge which holds the vape juice (sometimes this is included in the disposable varieties and sometimes it’s sold separately). Finally, there is the vape juice, which is either already included in a disposable pen or comes in a small bottle that you can pour into a cartridge or tank for use.

When you begin to inhale from your vape pen or vaporizer, the battery immediately gets to work to heat the tank that holds your vape juice. Through this heating process, the vape juice is converted into vapor which is what goes into your lungs to be distributed throughout your bloodstream. That’s why vape juice effects are felt so quickly.

Disposable vape pens that contain vape juice are the easiest products to use, especially if you’re new to vaping. That’s because all these different components are already included in a ready-to-use pen that you can toss once you’re done. All you have to do is take these types of vape pens out of the packaging and they’re ready to go! Start by slowly drawing on the end of your vape pen to get a feel for how much you have to suck in for the vapor to reach your lungs. If you’ve never vaped before, be gentle with your draws. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll see those familiar clouds and can continue enjoying your vaping experience.

If you have invested in a vaporizer, those are a bit more complex. Always start with the user manual before pouring any CBD vape oil into your new vaporizer. You’ll have to take care of pouring the vape juice into the tank, letting it sit and soak the coil, and you’ll need to give it time to heat up as well. Usually, you can set the temperature to your preference, depending on whether you want to increase the potency or the flavor of the vape juice. You’ll also be responsible for cleaning these devices, so be sure to follow instructions for how to do that properly as well.

Can You Get High Off CBD Vape Oils?

CBD vape oil on its own does not produce any kind of psychotropic high. However, some vapes do incorporate delta-8 THC or delta-9 THC, which produce a subtle psychotropic effect. If you’re only interested in a CBD vape, just be sure to read the product description thoroughly. Otherwise, if you notice that delta-8 or delta-9 THC are included in the formula, you can expect to experience a subtle high, all depending on the strain. Sometimes it’s more uplifting and euphoric and other times it’s more of a calming and relaxing sensation that washes over your body.

Do CBD Vape Oils Contain Nicotine?

No, although CBD vape juice may look similar to nicotine vape juice, they are completely different. Nicotine degrades the quality of CBD, so it should never be mixed together. If you have invested in a vaporizer and do use nicotine vape juice on occasion, it’s best to use separate tanks for each type of juice. If you’re trying to quit nicotine and are concerned that CBD vape juice contains nicotine, you can rest assured that CBD vapes do not contain any nicotine.

Conclusion

When you have a CBD vape, you need the perfect CBD vape oil to go along with it. Just because you already have a great CBD oil or gummy product on your nightstand doesn’t mean you can’t vape CBD too. For quicker effects when you’re on the go, the best CBD vape juice can completely elevate your CBD experience, delivering benefits right away with a burst of flavor!