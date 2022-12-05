What Are the Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil?

Full spectrum CBD oil is a powerful tool because it offers a complete botanical profile of the hemp plant, which enhances the many wellness benefits you’ll experience when using it.

Full spectrum CBD gives you a full array of hemp components: CBD, THC, and other plant particles. This is unlike broad spectrum CBD, which contains everything but THC, and CBD isolate, which contains nothing but CBD. Broad spectrum and isolate products have their own range of benefits, while full spectrum is often recognized as the formula that packs the biggest health and wellness punch.

So, which product is right for you?

What’s the Difference in CBD Oil?

By now you’ve seen CBD oil in just about everything. What starts out as dried hemp plants eventually turns into a digestible oil through various extraction methods. And thanks to recent innovation, these extraction methods have made it easier to pick and choose what plant components you want in your final formula.

For example, broad spectrum CBD oil tinctures offer the plant-based benefits of CBD (just one component of the hemp plant) without any THC. That’s because through these unique extraction methods, the THC can be removed while keeping the plentiful benefits of CBD intact. This allows the final product to offer everything that you want, and none of what you don’t.

This even helps craft products designed specifically for certain needs, like CBD sleep aids. Just like original tinctures, CBD oil for sleep can combine THC-free hemp extracts with the power of melatonin and calming herbs like chamomile, lemon, balm, and so much more!

So if broad spectrum CBD oil has the hemp-based botanical benefits without THC, what does full spectrum offer?

What Is Full Spectrum CBD?

Full spectrum CBD is a hemp extract that is predominately CBD, but also includes other useful components of the hemp plant, including THC. Legally, hemp plants that are grown in the US can only contain up to 0.3 percent THC. Such a small amount of THC isn’t enough to get you high, but the THC works with the other components of the plant to enhance wellness benefits. This is called “the entourage effect.”

When you take your CBD, you want it to work as well as possible. You want the best product that will generate the most benefits in your body. Full spectrum CBD has it all: not only the CBD, but all of the other amazing phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids that will boost your whole-body experience.

The Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD

Whether you choose to take your daily amount as a full spectrum CBD oil, gummy, or a topical, your wellness will be supported in a variety of ways. Some of the benefits of a full spectrum CBD routine include:

Support for your exercise and recovery schedule

Improved ability to navigate stress triggers

A sense of calm and well-being

Full spectrum CBD oil can also be an excellent resource for improved sleep, because it generates a soothing sensation both physically and mentally that allows your body to relax. Products designed to combine the power of full spectrum CBD with additional sleep-supporting ingredients, like melatonin and soothing herbs, are even more powerful for those seeking better rest.

The Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil: cbdMD

The best full spectrum CBD oil will be:

Derived from domestic, US-grown hemp

Verified by a Certificate of Analysis that shows quality and transparency in ingredients

Available in a variety of strengths and concentrations to suit your needs

At cbdMD, we’ve carefully designed products that check all of these boxes. Starting a full spectrum CBD routine doesn’t need to be hard or complicated. Reap the benefits of the whole hemp plant and find your favorite full spectrum products at cbdMD.com.