2024 NFL Week 1 odds: Giants, Jets viewed as slim underdogs in season openers

The preseason is over. So is the final dead weekend of the fall. We are on the cusp of the 2024 NFL season as the Week 1 odds are being finalized just days before a new year kicks off at the home of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
The first week of the NFL season will take the game to new places like Brazil, as the Eagles and Packers square off in Sao Paulo on Friday night. But the 2024 campaign opens on opposite sides of the coast for the New York City area teams.
The Giants host the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium as they begin their 100th season with limited expectations in the NFC East.
Despite the Vikings not having their perceived franchise quarterback of the future in JJ McCarthy — an injury has sidelined him and forced them to turn to former Jet Sam Darnold — the Giants are still underdogs in their own house at -1, per DraftKings.
It will be Daniel Jones’ first audition of the season as he tries to prove to management that he can be the long-term answer under center. He has a new cast of weapons to work with — most notably rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary, who has the unfair role of trying to fill Saquon Barkley’s shoes — all of whom will be behind a re-worked offensive line.
Expectations are much higher for the Jets as their playoff hopes still reside on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers staying healthy for longer than four snaps. Their defense is one of the best in the league to complement an offense that should be far more dangerous than it was last year.
Opening night for them, which comes in primetime on Monday in Santa Clara, CA, provides an early measuring-stick test. The Jets are visiting the reigning NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers, where they can make an immediate statement of postseason intent.
Like the Giants, though, the Jets are underdogs at -3.5. Here is the full Week 1 odds slate:
2024 NFL Week 1 odds
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: KC -3
- Over/Under: 46.5
- BAL Moneyline: +130
- KC Moneyline: -155
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadephia Eagles
- Spread: PHI -2.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- GB Moneyline: +120
- PHI Moneyline: -142
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
- Spread: BUF -6
- Over/Under: 48
- AZ Moneyline: +225
- BUF Moneyline: -278
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: CIN -8.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- NE Moneyline: +330
- CIN Moneyline: -425
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Spread: MIA -3.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
- JAX Moneyline: +136
- MIA Moneyline: -162
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: HOU -2.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- HOU Moneyline: -135
- IND Moneyline: +114
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- Spread: CHI -4
- Over/Under: 45.5
- TEN Moneyline: +164
- CHI Moneyline: -198
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: ATL -3
- Over/Under: 42
- PIT Moneyline: +130
- ATL Moneyline: -155
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Spread: MIN -1
- Over/Under: 41.5
- MIN Moneyline: -118
- NYG Moneyline: -102
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Spread: NO -4
- Over/Under: 41.5
- BAL Moneyline: +160
- KC Moneyline: -192
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: SEA -6
- Over/Under: 42
- DEN Moneyline: +195
- SEA Moneyline: -238
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: LAC -3
- Over/Under: 40.5
- LV Moneyline: +130
- LAC Moneyline: -155
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Spread: CLE -2.5
- Over/Under: 42
- DAL Moneyline: +120
- CLE Moneyline: -142
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: TB -3
- Over/Under: 44
- WSH Moneyline: +145
- TB Moneyline: -175
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Spread: DET -3.5
- Over/Under: 51
- LAR Moneyline: +142
- DET Moneyline: -170
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: SF -3.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- NYJ Moneyline: +164
- SF Moneyline: -198
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.
