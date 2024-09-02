2024 NFL Week 1 odds: Giants, Jets viewed as slim underdogs in season openers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, left, shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason is over. So is the final dead weekend of the fall. We are on the cusp of the 2024 NFL season as the Week 1 odds are being finalized just days before a new year kicks off at the home of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The first week of the NFL season will take the game to new places like Brazil, as the Eagles and Packers square off in Sao Paulo on Friday night. But the 2024 campaign opens on opposite sides of the coast for the New York City area teams.

The Giants host the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium as they begin their 100th season with limited expectations in the NFC East.

Despite the Vikings not having their perceived franchise quarterback of the future in JJ McCarthy — an injury has sidelined him and forced them to turn to former Jet Sam Darnold — the Giants are still underdogs in their own house at -1, per DraftKings.

It will be Daniel Jones’ first audition of the season as he tries to prove to management that he can be the long-term answer under center. He has a new cast of weapons to work with — most notably rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary, who has the unfair role of trying to fill Saquon Barkley’s shoes — all of whom will be behind a re-worked offensive line.

Expectations are much higher for the Jets as their playoff hopes still reside on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers staying healthy for longer than four snaps. Their defense is one of the best in the league to complement an offense that should be far more dangerous than it was last year.

Opening night for them, which comes in primetime on Monday in Santa Clara, CA, provides an early measuring-stick test. The Jets are visiting the reigning NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers, where they can make an immediate statement of postseason intent.

Like the Giants, though, the Jets are underdogs at -3.5. Here is the full Week 1 odds slate:

2024 NFL Week 1 odds

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: KC -3

KC -3 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 BAL Moneyline: +130

+130 KC Moneyline: -155

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadephia Eagles

Spread: PHI -2.5

PHI -2.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 GB Moneyline: +120

+120 PHI Moneyline: -142

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Spread: BUF -6

BUF -6 Over/Under: 48

48 AZ Moneyline: +225

+225 BUF Moneyline: -278

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: CIN -8.5

CIN -8.5 Over/Under: 40.5

40.5 NE Moneyline: +330

+330 CIN Moneyline: -425

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Spread: MIA -3.5

MIA -3.5 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 JAX Moneyline: +136

+136 MIA Moneyline: -162

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Spread: HOU -2.5

HOU -2.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 HOU Moneyline: -135

-135 IND Moneyline: +114

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Spread: CHI -4

CHI -4 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 TEN Moneyline: +164

+164 CHI Moneyline: -198

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Spread: ATL -3

ATL -3 Over/Under: 42

42 PIT Moneyline: +130

+130 ATL Moneyline: -155

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Spread: MIN -1

MIN -1 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 MIN Moneyline: -118

-118 NYG Moneyline: -102

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Spread: NO -4

NO -4 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 BAL Moneyline: +160

+160 KC Moneyline: -192

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Spread: SEA -6

SEA -6 Over/Under: 42

42 DEN Moneyline: +195

+195 SEA Moneyline: -238

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: LAC -3

LAC -3 Over/Under: 40.5

40.5 LV Moneyline: +130

+130 LAC Moneyline: -155

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Spread: CLE -2.5

CLE -2.5 Over/Under: 42

42 DAL Moneyline: +120

+120 CLE Moneyline: -142

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: TB -3

TB -3 Over/Under: 44

44 WSH Moneyline: +145

+145 TB Moneyline: -175

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Spread: DET -3.5

DET -3.5 Over/Under: 51

51 LAR Moneyline: +142

+142 DET Moneyline: -170

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

Spread: SF -3.5

SF -3.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 NYJ Moneyline: +164

+164 SF Moneyline: -198

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more like these NFL Week 1 odds, visit AMNY.com