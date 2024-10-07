Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Kick off Sunday Night Football with $200 NFL bonus, $1k first bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors can get a jump on Monday Night Football with bet365. If you sign up here , you’ll get to choose a $200 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for the Saints-Chiefs matchup.

New players who register via the links on this page and enter bet365 promo code AMNYXLM will have the opportunity to pick the new user offer that’s best for them. This includes a $200 bonus that conveys win or lose, or a $1,000 fully-backed wager.

The 2-2 Saints will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to Kansas City to play the undefeated 4-0 Chiefs. Kansas City is a 5.5 point favorite but has its work out as the team is heavily depleted across its skill position players.

Bet365 has a two of the best new user offers in legal online sports betting. You can choose to bet $5 on any Monday Night Football market to get a $200 guaranteed bonus. Plus, you can secure a cash profit and get back your wager if your bet wins. The same is also true of the $1,000 first-bet safety net. The difference is that you’ll only receive bonus bets if your first cash wager settles as a loss. Either way, you won’t be left empty-handed if your first bet loses.

There are plenty of different ways to bet on Sunday Night Football. You could opt to wager $5 on the Saints or Chiefs to win the game. If you want to bet on the teams to go over the total points line, that’s fine as well. You could bet on prop markets featuring players like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara and more.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Registering for a bet365 account is a simple process. Follow the sign-up guide below to get in on the action:

Click here and use bet365 promo code AMNYXLM.

and use bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. Complete the required information fields with your name, birthdate, address, and phone number.

Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Choose the Cowboys-Steelers matchup.

Wager $5+ for the $200 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

Choosing the bet and get offer will convey a $200 bonus win or lose. The first-bet safety net will issue a bonus bet refund if your first bet settles as a loss.

NFL Bet Boosts

Bet365 has some fantastic Bet Boosts for Sunday’s NFL action. This includes featured parlays and same-game parlays with boosted odds like:

Travis Kelce to score a TD and Patrick Mahomes to throw over 300+ yards and under 0.5 INTs (+2500)

Chris Olave to score, Xavier Worthy to score and both teams to score at least 20 points (+1600)

Derek Carr 250+ pass yards, Chris Olave 50+ receiving yards and Alvin Kamara 50+ rush yards (+500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.