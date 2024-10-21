Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Bet on MNF with $200 bonus or $1K safety net

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM in time to lock in a bonus for Monday Night Football. Create an account and lock in a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for Buccaneers-Ravens, Cardinals-Chargers or any other available matchup.

Bettors can choose between either offer for Monday’s games. Start with a $5 bet on any matchup to win $200 in bonuses no questions asked. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet.

Get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook in time to bet on the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or any other sport. New bettors can start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the different bet boosts available in the app.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: How to Bet on Monday Night Football

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts Bonus Last Verified On October 21, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The NFL doubleheader will draw a lot of attention from bettors on Monday. New players who redeem this offer can choose between two types of bonuses on bet365 Sportsbook.

On one hand, bettors can keep things simple with a $5 bet on any game in any sport. No matter what happens in that game, new users will receive $200 in bonuses.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Players who take this path can start with a cash wager on any matchup. A loss on that first bet will trigger a safety net with up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Redeem Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Set up a new account with bet365 Sportsbook in a matter of minutes:

Answer the required information section to set up a new account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or start with the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Monday Night Football Bet Boosts

This is one of the rare weeks with two Monday Night Football matchups. Bettors can boost the odds on Buccaneers-Ravens or Cardinals-Chargers. Take a look at a few of the options for available for these two games:

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each to rush for 50+ yards (+150)

Zay Flowers and Marvin Harrison Jr. each to record a touchdown (+525)

Chris Godwin and Zay Flowers each to record 5+ receptions and 75+ receiving yards (+550)

Derrick Henry to score 2+ touchdowns, rush for 100+ yards and Ravens to win (+550)

J.K. Dobbins and James Conner each to score a touchdown and rush for 75+ yards (+1100)

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.