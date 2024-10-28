BetMGM promo code AMNY250: Claim $250 Bonus for Yankees-Dodgers, Giants-Steelers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest BetMGM promo code offers will set up bettors ahead of Monday Night Football and Game 3 of the World Series. There is no shortage of options for players when it comes to these offers.

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new users on Monday. Start with a bet on the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL or any other game with these promos:

Promo code AMNY250: Bet $10 to win a $100 sportsbook bonus and a $150 casino bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV).

Promo code AMNY200: Bet $10 to win $200 sportsbook bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC and VA).

Promo code AMNY1500: $1,500 first bet in any BetMGM Sportsbook state.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors this week. Monday night features all four major sports in action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of each offer.

Use BetMGM Promo Code for Guaranteed Bonuses

BetMGM promo Code New User Offer AMNY250 (NJ, PA, MI and WV) Bet $10, Get $100 Sportsbook Bonus + $150 Casino Bonus AMNY200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC and VA) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus AMNY1500 (AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, WV and VA) $1,500 First Bet

There are guaranteed bonuses available for new players in select BetMGM Sportsbook states. Click here to start the registration process in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan or West Virginia. Apply promo code AMNY250 to unlock this offer.

From there, bet $10 on any game in any sport. This will be enough to trigger a $100 sportsbook bonus and a $150 casino bonus. Players will win these bonuses no matter the outcome of the selected game.

New users can click here and apply promo code AMNY200 for a different offer. Players in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia can bet $10 to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses.

Claim $1,500 First Bet on Monday Night Football or the World Series

New users who sign up in any BetMGM Sportsbook state will be eligible for this $1,500 first bet. Click here and input promo code AMNY1500 to lock in this offer. Next, place a $1,500 first bet on any game.

If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. In other words, BetMGM Sportsbook will provide a forgiving backstop for new players.

Bet on Monday Night Football With BetMGM Sportsbook

Although there are options for bettors in the World Series, NBA and NHL, we expect to see a lot of interest in Monday Night Football. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New York Giants in primetime. New players can lock in guaranteed bonuses in select states or start with the $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds on this Monday Night Football matchup and the rest of the NFL season. Here is a quick look at the current Steelers-Giants odds on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New York Giants: +6 (-110) // Over 36.5 (-110) // +225

+6 (-110) // Over 36.5 (-110) // +225 Pittsburgh Steelers: -6 (-110) // Under 36.5 (-110) // -275

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.