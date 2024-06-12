DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Bet on NBA Finals, win $350 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NBA Finals continue on Wednesday night and these DraftKings and FanDuel promo code offers can raise the stakes. The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of disaster as they look at a 2-0 series deficit.

New players who register with DraftKings and FanDuel can access promotional offers for betting on the NBA Finals.

Can the Mavericks bounce back in Game 3 or will the Boston Celtics take an overwhelming lead? The return to Dallas should give the Mavs a lift, but anything can happen. Download the DraftKings and FanDuel apps to get in on the action.

NBA Finals Betting Preview: Mavericks vs. Celtics

The Celtics can’t eliminate the Mavericks on Wednesday night, but they can take a stranglehold on the series. No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a series, let alone the NBA Finals. The Mavs will need big nights from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving if they want to fight back.

DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available on Game 3. Get in on the action with these new promos and start locking up bonus bets.

