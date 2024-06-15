Quantcast
Sports Betting

DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Bet on Stanley Cup or MLB, win $350 in bonuses

DraftKings + FanDuel promo code
Score two no-brainer offers through our DraftKings + FanDuel promo code links this weekend. Spend as little as $10 on the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, U.S. Open, and more for a shot at $350 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a “Bet $5, Get $150” promo to new users. Place $5 on any game and get $150 in bonus bets instantly, no matter what. Meanwhile, FanDuel Sportsbook has a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal that awards a $200 bonus after a win. New FD users from Ohio and Massachusetts get $300 in bonus bets after a successful $5 wager.

Saturday night features a potential series-clinching showdown between the Panthers and Oilers, with Florida on the verge of its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Bet on Game 4 in Edmonton, any MLB matchup, or the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after signing up for DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to secure a “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo this weekend. New FanDuel customers who register here score a “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, while bettors from OH here and MA here in Massachusetts qualify for a $300 bonus.

Bet Panthers-Oilers Game 4, MLB Saturday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus ($300 bonus in OH/MA)
Bonuses Last Verified On June 15, 2024
Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The NHL season could end tonight with the Panthers lifting their first Stanley Cup. Florida has a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4, but DraftKings and FanDuel have Edmonton as the slight moneyline favorite. Since 2000, the last three teams with a 3-0 lead in the SF lost Game 4. While they might not have enough in the tank to win the Cup, the Oilers could definitely avoid the sweep.

Several other must-bet matchups are on tap today, including MLB. Head to DraftKings and FanDuel for competitive odds on Cardinals-Cubs, Phillies-Orioles, and Yankees-Red Sox. And don’t sleep on the U.S. Open, which goes through Sunday evening at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Claim $150 Bonus from DraftKings Promo

Here’s a look at how new DraftKings customers can turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus:

  • Click here to set up a DraftKings Sportsbook account.
  • Verify your personal information and playing area.
  • Make a deposit of at least $5 through a secure payment method.
  • Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.
  • Place at least $5 on any sport.

DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets moments after your first wager. Check the app for additional offers, including profit boosts for Saturday’s MLB slate and Round 3 of the U.S. Open.

With $200 Bonus Using FanDuel Promo Code

Read and apply the instructions below to get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel:

  • Click here to open the FanDuel Sportsbook landing page.
    • Use this link to register in Ohio or sign up in Massachusetts here.
  • Create an account and confirm your playing area through geolocation.
  • Deposit $10+ through an accepted banking option.
  • Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  • Bet $5 on any betting market for your first bet.

New FanDuel customers earn $200 in bonus bets ($300 in OH/MA) after a win, as well as every dollar of expected cash profit. In addition, FanDuel’s app features numerous profit boosts and a “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay for any MLB matchup.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

