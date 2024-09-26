Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. There’s a DraftKings promo code offer available to all new users who sign up here , bringing a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ bet on TNF.

New users who sign up through the DraftKings promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer. Win or lose, DraftKings will credit any new player’s account with $200 in bonus bets.

The NFC East remains pretty wide open, as the Philadelphia Eagles have had some weaknesses exposed, while the Washington Commanders are still something of an unknown commodity. Dallas has better odds of making the postseason, but they can ill afford to fall to 1-3 if they want to make a run at the NFC East crown.

Bet $5, get $200 when you click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Cowboys-Giants TNF Bonus

Very few legal online sportsbooks offer new players a guaranteed bonus. Sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars, and ESPN BET, for example, have a first-bet offer that requires a large wager in order to secure a three-figured bonus. The downside is the bonus only conveys after a loss with those sportsbooks. DraftKings, on the other hand, will award your account with $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

It’s also important to note that you can wager on a wide variety of betting markets with DraftKings’ offer. You could wager $5 on the Giants to win or the Cowboys to cover the spread. If you think Daniel Jones will have 250+ passing yards or Ezekiel Elliott will score the first TD of the game, those markets are available as well. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Register for the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

In order to secure a $200 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Here’s how to register today and take advantage of the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer:

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Input your full legal name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create a password for your account.

Make a $5+ initial deposit.

Select any betting market in the Cowboys-Giants game.

Wager $5 or more.

No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can then be used on other NFL Week 4 games and more.

More NFL Offers

There are a couple of in-app promos worth checking out ahead of Thursday Night Football. The first is the NFL TD Scorer Stepped Up promo. With this offer, you’ll get to build a TD scorer parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx bet for NFL Week 4 games. Depending on how many legs you add to the bet, you’ll get a profit boost of up to 100%. The second promo is the DAL vs. NYG No-Sweat Bet. This offer will return bonus bets if your qualifying wager settles as a loss.

Click here to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets with the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.