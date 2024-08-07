DraftKings promo code offers $150 instant MLB bonus on Wednesday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Signing up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer will raise the stakes for bettors this week. Create a new account and bet $5 on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. New users in Washington D.C. can qualify for $200 in total bonuses.

Click here to sign up for the DraftKings promo code offer in your state to earn a $150 or $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Instant MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus in DC Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that is exactly what new players can get with DraftKings Sportsbook. New users who take advantage of this offer can start locking up bonuses before the games even start. For example, anyone who locks in a $5+ bet will win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Instant gratification is rare in sports betting. New users who take advantage of this new promo won’t need to wait for the game to start, let alone finish before locking in these bonuses.

New players will receive six $25 bonus bets that will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. Anyone who gets started in Washington D.C. will get eight $25 bonus bets. This is a great way to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app after signing up.

It’s important to note that this offer applies to a wide range of markets. We expect to see a ton of interest in MLB throughout the week. After all, the regular season is heating up as we inch closer to the postseason.

Maximize the opportunity to win this week with this new offer.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Remember, new players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook offer can lock in an easy winner with any $5 bet. Signing up and creating an account is a breeze. Start setting up a new account by clicking here .

After reaching a sign-up landing page, answer the required fields with basic information to set up a new user profile. Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more. New users can choose online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other accepted method.

At this point, bettors are ready to start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other game this week. This will trigger the $150 instant bonus. In other words, the outcome of the original wager won’t matter when it comes to these bonuses.

Other MLB Boosts

This DraftKings promo is a great starting point, but there are plenty of other ways to win in the app. Check out the promos page for other offers on MLB. New users can boost the odds with a stepped up same game parlay. Additionally, there are other first inning odds boosts.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the stakes for baseball fans. Bet big on Yankees-Angels, Astros-Rangers, Pirates-Padres, Twins-Cubs, Red Sox-Royals, Dodgers-Phillies and more. There should be something for all baseball fans this week.