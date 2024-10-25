DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus for World Series, NBA this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score a guaranteed bonus for the weekend. Place your opening wager on Game 1 of the World Series or any NBA game on Friday night.

Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, this will trigger a $200 bonus.

Gerrit Cole is making the start for the Yankees, while Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Dodgers. Los Angeles (-130) is slightly favored at home. You can find a variety of hitting props for Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and other players.

Register through our links to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer for the World Series. Gain $200 in bonus bets by making your first $5 wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for Yankees vs. Dodgers

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus In-App Promos World Series Profit Boost, NBA Stepped Up Parlay Bonus Last Verified On October 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

You can get in your first bet on an early outcome, such as the result in Judge’s first plate appearance. Bet on an in-play out, home run, single, strikeout or double.

DraftKings has a profit boost available for this game after the welcome offer. Opt-in on the promotions page to enhance the odds of a certain market. Then, track the action and make live bets during the game on the app.

It’s a great time to make your predictions for the World Series. Bet on future odds for the player to record the most hits, RBIs, home runs and stolen bases. Ohtani has the best odds to win MVP, followed by Judge and Juan Soto.

Grab $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

All new customers in eligible states can sign up with this welcome bonus. Take these steps to get started in time for Game 1 of the World Series.

Follow our links to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your name, email, physical address and date of birth to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $5 wager on any game.

The result doesn’t matter, so you’ll be sent (8) $25 bonus bets regardless of the outcome. The bonus will expire in seven days.

NBA Stepped Up Parlay

We have another full day of NBA action with the Pacers vs. Knicks, Bulls vs. Bucks, Suns vs. Lakers, Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers and more matchups. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites at home after losing their opening in Boston.

DraftKings has an NBA Stepped Up Parlay offer available on Friday. You can get a boost based on the number of legs in your parlay.

4 Legs: 20% Boost

5 Legs: 25% Boost

6 Legs: 30% Boost

7 Legs: 40% Boost

8 Legs: 55% Boost

9 Legs: 70% Boost

10 Legs: 85% Boost

11+ Legs: 105% Boost

Check the app over the weekend to find other bonuses for college football and NFL Week 8.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on an NBA game or the World Series. New customers will receive a $200 bonus no matter the result.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.