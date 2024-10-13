ESPN BET NFL promo: Claim $1,000 Week 6 bet reset with code AMNY

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Week 6 is officially here and bettors can go all in on the games with this ESPN BET NFL promo. Activate this $1,000 first bet reset with promo code AMNY and lock in one of the best offers on the market.

New players can start with a cash wager of up to $1,000 on any game in any sport. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets from ESPN BET.

This new promo is a great starting point for bettors and it couldn’t be here at a better time. There is a full slate of NFL games coming up on Sunday and MLB postseason action throughout the week. Sign up with ESPN BET and lock in this exclusive offer.

Click here and apply ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY for a $1,000 first bet on Week 6.

ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY Triggers $1K Offer

ESPN BET Promo AMNY New User Offer $1K First Bet Reset In-App Promos 200% Deposit Match, NFL Boosts Hollywood Casino Offer 50 Free Spins, $500 Insurance Bonus (NJ, WV, PA, MI Only) Bonus Last Verified On October 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

New users who take advantage of this ESPN BET promo can start with a $1,000 first bet on the NFL. Remember, any losses will be offset with a refund in bonus bets. For instance, a $1,000 loss will trigger a refund of five $200 bonus bets.

Anyone who signs up in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan or West Virginia will get this $1,000 first bet reset along with two Hollywood Casino bonuses. These players will get 50 free casino spins and a 24-hour insurance period.

How to Access ESPN BET NFL Promo Code AMNY

Create a new account by signing up using any of the links on this page. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input promo code AMNY to activate this offer. Set up a new user profile by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

At this point, bettors are ready to make a cash deposit using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method. Finally, bettors can start with a $1,000 cash wager on any NFL Week 6 game.

Other NFL Week 6 Options

First and foremost, bettors should lock in this $1,000 first bet reset, but don’t forget about the other options available on ESPN BET. There is a Parlay Lounge with readymade parlays for the games. Not to mention, there are a ton of odds boosts out there for the games. Here is a quick look at a few of the odds boosts:

Eagles, Texans, Colts and Buccaneers to win (+500)

Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin to combine for 21+ receptions (+500)

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon and Derrick Henry each to score a touchdown (+800)

Click here and apply ESPN BET NFL promo code AMNY for a $1,000 first bet on Week 6. Players in NJ, PA, MI or WV will also qualify for two bonuses with Hollywood Casino.

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.