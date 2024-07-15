Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Eight of the best power hitters in the game will go head-t0-head in the MLB Home Run Derby tonight. You can get two chances to pick up your first win by signing up tonight with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

Sports bettors can certainly lock-in a $1,000 bet on Caesars for the Home Run Derby and more. Anyone in MI, NJ, PA, or WV with interest in online casino gaming can register with Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 to secure a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits.

Whether you want to back Pete Alonso to win it all again at +310 odds or prefer to go for a longshot like Alec Bohm (+2500), Caesars has you covered. You’ll have the chance to wager up to $1,000 on any market in tonight’s Home Run Derby knowing that if your bet loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Sign up here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars for the Home Run Derby or any game this week. Click here in MI, NJ, PA, and WV to lock-in a $2,500 deposit match with Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500.

Grab a $1K Home Run Derby Bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Tonight

It’s important to note that Caesar Sportsbook has a bevy of odds markets available for tonight’s Home Run Derby. Before getting into that, let’s take a look at the current odds on the field:

Pete Alonso (+310)

Gunnar Henderson (+400)

Bobby Witt Jr. (+425)

Marcell Ozuna (+450)

Adolis Garcia (+580)

Teoscar Hernandez (+1200)

Jose Ramirez (+1400)

Alec Bohm (+2500)

There are betting markets available for total home runs by round, the matchup in the finals, and over/unders for individual batters. You can also find quick picks like Ozuna to win the Home Run Derby and Scottie Scheffler to win The 152nd OPEN Championship at +2925 odds.

The Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the Home Run Derby is AMNY81000

Sports bettors can lock-in a $1,000 bet on Caesars tonight by registering for an account. Our links and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will lock-in this offer.

Sign up here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to earn a $1,000 bet on Caesars.

with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to earn a $1,000 bet on Caesars. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, register here and enter Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 for a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits.

and enter Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 for a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits. Fill out the necessary information fields with your full name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Add $10+ to your account to activate your preferred new user offer.

Place your first bet via Caesars Sportsbook or start playing within Caesars Palace.

Sportsbook users will earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets following a loss. Casino players will get a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $2,500 in casino credits.

Top Odds Boosts

There are some massive odds boosts available ahead of tonight’s Home Run Derby and more action this week. Here are a few of the best offers:

Max Homa Top 20 Finish (Ties Are Losses) (+400)

Mystics, Storm, Liberty & Aces All Win (+425)

Adolis Garcia Wins 2024 Home Run Derby (+600)

Philadelphia Union, New York City FC & FC Cincinnati All Win (+800)

LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes & Los Angeles FC All Win (+850)

Cam Smith Top 5 Finish (Ties Are Losses) (+1000)

Register here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars for the Home Run Derby and more. Click here in MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get a $2,500 deposit match with Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500.

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.