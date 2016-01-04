2016 NFL opponents for the Giants

While the official NFL schedule with dates and times won’t be released until the spring, here’s a look at who the New York Giants will play in the 2016 NFL season:
Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL opens the 2016 season on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the regular season ends on New Year’s Day.