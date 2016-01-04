2016 NFL opponents for the Giants

While the official NFL schedule with dates and times won’t be released until the spring, here’s a look at who …

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants scores a fourth-quarter touchdown past cornerback Will Blackmon #41 of the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Nov. 29, 2015 in Landover, Md. Photo Credit: Flickr / jennie-o

While the official NFL schedule with dates and times won’t be released until the spring, here’s a look at who the New York Giants will play in the 2016 NFL season:

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL opens the 2016 season on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the regular season ends on New Year’s Day.