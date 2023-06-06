2023 Belmont Stakes post draw: Results, full field, odds, more

There will be no Triple Crown pursuit this year, but the final jewel of horse racing’s holy triumvirate returns to New York on Saturday with the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

The field is now officially set with the post draw assigning each of this year’s participants to their starting positions for the 1.5-mile (12-furlong) race, the longest of the Triple Crown.

Here are the results with the latest odds:

2023 Belmont Stakes post draw results, odds

Post Horse Odds 1 Tapit Shoes 20/1 2 Tapit Trice 3/1 3 Arcangelo 8/1 4 National Treasure 5/1 5 Il Miracolo 30/1 6 Forte 5/2 7 Hit Show 10/1 8 Angel of Empire 7/2 9 Red Route One 15/1

Odds courtesy of the New York Racing Association (NYRA)

