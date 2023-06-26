2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0: Draft week arrives

Quantcast
Connor Bedard 2023 NHL Mock Draft
FILE – NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bedard, from British Columbia, is anticipated to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Finally, it’s the 2023 NHL Draft week as the very best of the best in hockey’s next generation will find out where they’ll call home.

The first four picks seem to be locked — headlined, of course, by the elite Connor Bedard who will be tasked with re-sparking the Chicago Blackhawks back toward relevance after the flame of their 2010s dynasty dimmed.

On the local scene, the Rangers are locked into the No. 24 pick while the Devils and Islanders do not possess first-round selections this year.

2023 NHL Mock Draft post-lottery 1.0

1) Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard
FILE – Canada’s Connor Bedard, left, skates past Austria’s Lukas Horl, right, and Luca Auer during the second period of a world junior hockey championships game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NHL draft lottery is drawn, determining which team gets the chance to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks have the highest odds of landing the most anticipated top pick since Connor McDavid in 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
  • Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)
  • DOB: 7/17/05
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • 2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points

 

2) Anaheim Ducks

  • Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)
  • DOB: 10/12/04
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points

 

3) Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)
  • DOB: 12/9/04
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 point

 

4) San Jose Sharks

  • Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden)
  • DOB: 12/26/06
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points

 

5) Montreal Canadiens

  • Will Smith, C, USA U-18
  • DOB: 3/17/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points

 

6) Arizona Coyotes

  • David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)
  • DOB: 10/25/04
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points

 

7) Philadelphia Flyers

  • Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)
  • DOB: 5/12/05
  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points

 

8) Washington Capitals

  • Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)
  • DOB: 6/15/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 point

 

9) Detroit Red Wings

  • Gabriel Perreault, LW, USA U-18
  • DOB: 5/7/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points

 

10) St. Louis Blues

  • Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18
  • DOB: 1/21/04
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points

 

11) Vancouver Canucks

  • Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18
  • DOB: 1/22/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points

 

12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa) 

  • Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)
  • DOB: 2/4/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 41 goals, 60 assists, 101 points

 

13) Buffalo Sabres 

  • Brayden Yager, C Moose Jaw (WHL)
  • DOB: 1/3/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 72 games, 33 goals, 54 assists, 87 points

 

14) Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)
  • DOB: 3/10/05
  • Height: 6-foo-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points

 

15) Nashville Predators

  • Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
  • DOB: 2/14/05
  • Height: 6-foot-0
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points

 

16) Calgary Flames

  • Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)
  • DOB: 3/11/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points

 

17) Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)

  • Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 4/26/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points

 

18) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders)

  • Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)
  • DOB: 2/6/05
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points

 

19) Winnipeg Jets

  • Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL)
  • DOB: 7/6/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 53 games, 26 goals, 52 assists, 78 points

 

20) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

  • Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)
  • DOB: 2/9/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points

 

21) Seattle Kraken

  • Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)
  • DOB: 9/27/04
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points

 

22) Minnesota Wild

  • Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
  • DOB: 1/21/05
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

 

23) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)

  • Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL) 
  • DOB: 5/5/05
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points

 

24) New York Rangers

  • Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
  • DOB: 11/12/04
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points

 

25) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers)

  • Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)
  • DOB: 10/5/04
  • Height: 5-foot-8
  • 2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points

 

26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils)

  • Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 2/15/05
  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • 2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points

 

27) Colorado Avalanche

  • Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.
  • DOB: 5/29/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points

 

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston)

  • Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
  • DOB: 2/4/05
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • 2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points

 

29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas)

  • Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)
  • DOB: 10/15/04
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • 2022-23 stats: 40 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points

 

30) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

  • Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)
  • DOB: 4/25/05
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • 2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points

 

31) Vegas Golden Knights

  • Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)
  • DOB: 1/9/05
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points

 

32) Carolina Hurricanes

  • Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
  • DOB: 1/26/05
  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • 2022-23 stats: 66 games, 30 goals, 39 assists, 69 points

 

For more NHL Mock Draft and news, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

