2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0: Draft week arrives

Finally, it’s the 2023 NHL Draft week as the very best of the best in hockey’s next generation will find out where they’ll call home.
The first four picks seem to be locked — headlined, of course, by the elite Connor Bedard who will be tasked with re-sparking the Chicago Blackhawks back toward relevance after the flame of their 2010s dynasty dimmed.
On the local scene, the Rangers are locked into the No. 24 pick while the Devils and Islanders do not possess first-round selections this year.
2023 NHL Mock Draft post-lottery 1.0
1) Chicago Blackhawks
- Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)
- DOB: 7/17/05
- Height: 5-foot-9
- 2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points
2) Anaheim Ducks
- Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)
- DOB: 10/12/04
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points
3) Columbus Blue Jackets
- Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)
- DOB: 12/9/04
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 point
4) San Jose Sharks
- Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden)
- DOB: 12/26/06
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points
5) Montreal Canadiens
- Will Smith, C, USA U-18
- DOB: 3/17/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points
6) Arizona Coyotes
- David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)
- DOB: 10/25/04
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points
7) Philadelphia Flyers
- Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)
- DOB: 5/12/05
- Height: 5-foot-9
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points
8) Washington Capitals
- Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)
- DOB: 6/15/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 point
9) Detroit Red Wings
- Gabriel Perreault, LW, USA U-18
- DOB: 5/7/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points
10) St. Louis Blues
- Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18
- DOB: 1/21/04
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points
11) Vancouver Canucks
- Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18
- DOB: 1/22/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points
12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
- Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)
- DOB: 2/4/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 61 games, 41 goals, 60 assists, 101 points
13) Buffalo Sabres
- Brayden Yager, C Moose Jaw (WHL)
- DOB: 1/3/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 72 games, 33 goals, 54 assists, 87 points
14) Pittsburgh Penguins
- Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)
- DOB: 3/10/05
- Height: 6-foo-2
- 2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points
15) Nashville Predators
- Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
- DOB: 2/14/05
- Height: 6-foot-0
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points
16) Calgary Flames
- Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)
- DOB: 3/11/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points
17) Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
- Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 4/26/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points
18) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders)
- Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)
- DOB: 2/6/05
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points
19) Winnipeg Jets
- Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL)
- DOB: 7/6/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 53 games, 26 goals, 52 assists, 78 points
20) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
- Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)
- DOB: 2/9/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points
21) Seattle Kraken
- Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)
- DOB: 9/27/04
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points
22) Minnesota Wild
- Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
- DOB: 1/21/05
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points
23) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)
- Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)
- DOB: 5/5/05
- Height: 5-foot-10
- 2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points
24) New York Rangers
- Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)
- DOB: 11/12/04
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points
25) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers)
- Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)
- DOB: 10/5/04
- Height: 5-foot-8
- 2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points
26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils)
- Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 2/15/05
- Height: 6-foot-5
- 2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points
27) Colorado Avalanche
- Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.
- DOB: 5/29/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points
28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston)
- Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)
- DOB: 2/4/05
- Height: 6-foot-4
- 2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points
29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas)
- Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)
- DOB: 10/15/04
- Height: 6-foot-3
- 2022-23 stats: 40 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points
30) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
- Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)
- DOB: 4/25/05
- Height: 6-foot-1
- 2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points
31) Vegas Golden Knights
- Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)
- DOB: 1/9/05
- Height: 6-foot-2
- 2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points
32) Carolina Hurricanes
- Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
- DOB: 1/26/05
- Height: 5-foot-11
- 2022-23 stats: 66 games, 30 goals, 39 assists, 69 points