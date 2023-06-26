2023 NHL Mock Draft version 3.0: Draft week arrives

FILE – NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bedard, from British Columbia, is anticipated to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Finally, it’s the 2023 NHL Draft week as the very best of the best in hockey’s next generation will find out where they’ll call home.

The first four picks seem to be locked — headlined, of course, by the elite Connor Bedard who will be tasked with re-sparking the Chicago Blackhawks back toward relevance after the flame of their 2010s dynasty dimmed.

On the local scene, the Rangers are locked into the No. 24 pick while the Devils and Islanders do not possess first-round selections this year.

2023 NHL Mock Draft post-lottery 1.0

1) Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

DOB: 7/17/05

Height: 5-foot-9

2022-23 stats: 64 games, 80 goals, 86 assists, 166 points

2) Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

DOB: 10/12/04

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 36 games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points

3) Columbus Blue Jackets

Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (Russia)

DOB: 12/9/04

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 27 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 point

4) San Jose Sharks

Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden)

DOB: 12/26/06

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 44 games, 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points

5) Montreal Canadiens

Will Smith, C, USA U-18

DOB: 3/17/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 87 games, 75 goals, 114 assists, 189 points

6) Arizona Coyotes

David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)

DOB: 10/25/04

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 61 games, 3 goals, 25 assists, 28 points

7) Philadelphia Flyers

Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

DOB: 5/12/05

Height: 5-foot-9

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 38 goals, 67 assists, 105 points

8) Washington Capitals

Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Sweden-2)

DOB: 6/15/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 62 games, 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 point

9) Detroit Red Wings

Gabriel Perreault, LW, USA U-18

DOB: 5/7/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 90 games, 78 goals, 118 assists, 196 points

10) St. Louis Blues

Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18

DOB: 1/21/04

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 81 games, 70 goals, 61 assists, 131 points

11) Vancouver Canucks

Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18

DOB: 1/22/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 91 games, 43 goals, 66 assists, 109 points

12) Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)

DOB: 2/4/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 61 games, 41 goals, 60 assists, 101 points

13) Buffalo Sabres

Brayden Yager, C Moose Jaw (WHL)

DOB: 1/3/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 72 games, 33 goals, 54 assists, 87 points

14) Pittsburgh Penguins

Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)

DOB: 3/10/05

Height: 6-foo-2

2022-23 stats: 84 games, 26 goals, 29 assists, 55 points

15) Nashville Predators

Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

DOB: 2/14/05

Height: 6-foot-0

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 49 goals, 34 assists, 83 points

16) Calgary Flames

Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden)

DOB: 3/11/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 95 games, 25 goals, 50 assists, 75 points

17) Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)

Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 4/26/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 47 games, 2 goals, 30 assists, 32 points

18) Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders)

Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)

DOB: 2/6/05

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 42 games, 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points

19) Winnipeg Jets

Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL)

DOB: 7/6/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 53 games, 26 goals, 52 assists, 78 points

20) Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)

DOB: 2/9/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 69 games, 11 goals, 36 assists, 47 points

21) Seattle Kraken

Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)

DOB: 9/27/04

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 68 games, 33 goals, 45 assists, 78 points

22) Minnesota Wild

Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)

DOB: 1/21/05

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 65 games, 27 goals, 41 assists, 68 points

23) Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles)

Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)

DOB: 5/5/05

Height: 5-foot-10

2022-23 stats: 54 games, 45 goals, 68 assists, 113 points

24) New York Rangers

Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

DOB: 11/12/04

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 45 games, 23 goals, 33 assists, 56 points

25) Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers)

Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)

DOB: 10/5/04

Height: 5-foot-8

2022-23 stats: 48 games, 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points

26) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils)

Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 2/15/05

Height: 6-foot-5

2022-23 stats: 50 games, 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points

27) Colorado Avalanche

Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda Jr.

DOB: 5/29/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 77 games, 46 goals, 49 assists, 95 points

28) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston)

Dmitriy Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

DOB: 2/4/05

Height: 6-foot-4

2022-23 stats: 97 games, 6 goals, 22 assists, 28 points

29) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas)

Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

DOB: 10/15/04

Height: 6-foot-3

2022-23 stats: 40 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points

30) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)

DOB: 4/25/05

Height: 6-foot-1

2022-23 stats: 75 games, 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points

31) Vegas Golden Knights

Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)

DOB: 1/9/05

Height: 6-foot-2

2022-23 stats: 67 games, 10 goals, 30 assists, 40 points

32) Carolina Hurricanes

Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

DOB: 1/26/05

Height: 5-foot-11

2022-23 stats: 66 games, 30 goals, 39 assists, 69 points

For more NHL Mock Draft and news, visit AMNY.com