2023 Subway Series Pt. 1: Dates, times, questions looming over Mets, Yankees

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

What was supposed to be the first edition of a Subway Series in 2023 featuring two World Series contenders has developed into nothing more than two insignificant geographical rivals in the Mets and Yankees facing off at Citi Field this week.

The Yankees, despite being nine games over .500, are 9.5 games back in the American League East and in third place behind the Tampa Bay Rays and surprising Baltimore Orioles.

They’re faring much better than the Mets, though. The inconsistent richest team in baseabll has lost eight of its last nine games after being swept in succession by the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves before losing two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sixty-six games into the season and the Mets are four games under .500 at 31-35.

Could this series potentially provide a springboard for one of these teams? Potentially.

But there seems to be an overwhelming amount of questions for each team that a quick two-game set isn’t going to solve.

2023 Subway Series: Mets vs. Yankees Pt. 1

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Citi Field, Queens, NY Dates: June 13-14

June 13-14 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch (both games)

7:10 p.m. ET first pitch (both games) Game 1 probable starters: Luis Severino (NYY) vs. Max Scherzer (NYM)

Luis Severino (NYY) vs. Max Scherzer (NYM) Game 2 probable starters: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Justin Verlander (NYM)

Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Justin Verlander (NYM) Game 1 TV: WPIX (Mets feed), YES Network (Yankees feed), TBS (national)

WPIX (Mets feed), YES Network (Yankees feed), TBS (national) Game 2 TV: ESPN

3 biggest questions surrounding Subway Series

Will Mets pitchers show up?

On paper, this is as tasty a pitching matchup as you’ll find across a two-game set. The problem is the Mets’ co-aces in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander haven’t met those sky-high expectations.

Scherzer, who is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA this season, was tagged for five runs on 11 hits on Wednesday in Atlanta against the Braves. One night later, Verlander lasted just three innings against the Braves, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Through seven starts, he has a 4.85 ERA — the fourth-worst start across seven appearances of his career.

Which offense can show up without their big bats?

The Mets and their 17th-ranked offense has had problems scoring runs all season. Take out Major League Baseball’s home run leader and it looks even worse.

Pete Alonso is out for three to four weeks after being hit in the wrist by a Charlie Morton fastball. They were held to just one run in their rubber-game loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have been without Aaron Judge since June 3 and without him, the Bronx Bombers have been punchless. They’ve averaged just three runs per game in their last seven outings and they’re 3-4 in the process.

Shortstops? Anyone?

Life in the majors has been a difficult one so far for Anthony Volpe, who is batting .186 with a .605 OPS in 67 games this season.

The Yankees’ franchise shortstop of the future has been especially troubled over his last 14 games, going 5-for-41 (.122) with 13 strikeouts. He’s been punched out 77 times in total this season, which is 34% of his at-bats.

Across town, the Mets’ shortstop with the astronomical contract in Francisco Lindor has been utterly neutralized this season. He’s batting .207 over his last 50 games, which has brought his season average down to a paltry .216.

For more on the Mets and Yankees, visit AMNY.com