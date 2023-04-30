2024 Super Bowl Odds: Where do Giants and Jets rank?

The NFL offseason is finally winding down as the 2023 NFL Draft concluded this weekend., so it’s time to look at Super Bowl odds. With the Draft and the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets now in the rearview mirror, we’ve started to see the contenders for the 2024 title emerge.

While there are still free agents to sign and some big-name players, like DeAndre Hopkins, reportedly on the trade block, we have a better sense of what the rosters will be when the NFL season kicks off in about four months’ time.

Understandably, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the odds-on favorites thanks to winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles just last season. The Eagles themselves, and the San Francisco 49ers who lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, are clear-cut contenders, as are the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who battled the Chiefs for the number one seed in the AFC just last season.

After acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have seen their Super Bowl odds jump up to the 6th-best in the NFL, but with a clear gap between them and the lead dogs at the top.

Last year’s trendy breakout teams the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions remain contenders based on their current Super Bowl odds, as do perennial favorites the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, even after re-signing Daniel Jones and having a strong draft, the Giants remain on the outside looking in. They currently have the 16th-best Super Bowl odds, even behind teams like Cleveland, New Orleans, and Denver, who didn’t make the playoffs last year.

Here’s a full rundown of every team’s odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl from the Chiefs all the way down to the clearly-tanking Cardinals.

2024 Super Bowl Odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. You can find up-to-date odds here.

TEAM ODDS Kansas City Chiefs +600 San Francisco 49ers +700 Philadelphia Eagles +750 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Buffalo Bills +850 New York Jets +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Denver Broncos +2500 Detroit Lions +2500 Miami Dolphins +2500 Baltimore Ravens +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +2800 New Orleans Saints +3500 New York Giants +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4500 Green Bay Packers +5000 Chicago Bears +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 Los Angeles Rams +6000 New England Patriots +6000 Washington Commanders +6000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6500 Atlanta Falcons +7000 Carolina Panthers +7500 Tennessee Titans +8000 Indianapolis Colts +10000 Houston Texas +20000 Arizona Cardinals +20000

