2024 Super Bowl Odds: Where do Giants and Jets rank?

Now that the NFL Draft is over, it's time to look at Super Bowl odds
A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The NFL offseason is finally winding down as the 2023 NFL Draft concluded this weekend., so it’s time to look at Super Bowl odds. With the Draft and the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets now in the rearview mirror, we’ve started to see the contenders for the 2024 title emerge.

While there are still free agents to sign and some big-name players, like DeAndre Hopkins, reportedly on the trade block, we have a better sense of what the rosters will be when the NFL season kicks off in about four months’ time. 

Understandably, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the odds-on favorites thanks to winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles just last season. The Eagles themselves, and the San Francisco 49ers who lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, are clear-cut contenders, as are the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who battled the Chiefs for the number one seed in the AFC just last season.

After acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have seen their Super Bowl odds jump up to the 6th-best in the NFL, but with a clear gap between them and the lead dogs at the top. 

Last year’s trendy breakout teams the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions remain contenders based on their current Super Bowl odds, as do perennial favorites the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. 

Meanwhile, even after re-signing Daniel Jones and having a strong draft, the Giants remain on the outside looking in. They currently have the 16th-best Super Bowl odds, even behind teams like Cleveland, New Orleans, and Denver, who didn’t make the playoffs last year. 

Here’s a full rundown of every team’s odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl from the Chiefs all the way down to the clearly-tanking Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers has improved the Jets' Super Bowl odds
New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)AP Photos

2024 Super Bowl Odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. You can find up-to-date odds here. 

TEAM ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs

+600

San Francisco 49ers

+700

Philadelphia Eagles

+750

Cincinnati Bengals

+850

Buffalo Bills

+850

New York Jets +1400

Dallas Cowboys

+1400

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500

Denver Broncos

+2500

Detroit Lions

+2500

Miami Dolphins

+2500

Baltimore Ravens

+2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800
Cleveland Browns +2800

New Orleans Saints

+3500

New York Giants +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Seattle Seahawks

+4000

Minnesota Vikings +4500
Green Bay Packers +5000

Chicago Bears

+5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Los Angeles Rams +6000

New England Patriots

+6000

Washington Commanders +6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+6500

Atlanta Falcons +7000
Carolina Panthers +7500

Tennessee Titans

+8000

Indianapolis Colts

+10000

Houston Texas +20000

Arizona Cardinals

+20000

For more NFL coverage like this Super Bowl odds story, visit amNY Sports

