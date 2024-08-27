2024 US Open Day 1 roundup: Sloane Stephens squanders big lead in major upset while other Americans put forth strong efforts

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloan Stephens of the USA after a 3rd set miss to Clara Burel of France on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion, was the biggest casualty on Day One of the US Open after suffering a calamitous collapse against Clara Burel at Arthur Ashe on Monday night.

Stephens appeared to be on course for a comfortable victory after winning each of the opening nine games to lead 6-0, 3-0 having secured the double break. She also served for the match in both the second and third sets but gave up each service game with a whimper.

Burel eventually emerged victorious, winning out 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 to Stun the World No. 13.

The opening day of the 2024 US Open otherwise proved to be an excellent day for the seeds, with most of the big-name players in action on Day 1 advancing to the second round with the minimum of fuss.

Reigning men’s and women’s champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff recorded comprehensive straight sets victories over Radu Albot and Varvara Gracheva respectively, while a number of household names also marched on.

In the men’s draw, No. 4 seed and 2024 French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev needed four sets to dispatch compatriot Maximilian Marterer, while No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev overcame Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets.

Casper Ruud, a runner-up at the US Open in 2022, got his 2024 campaign off to the perfect start against qualifier Yunchaokete Bu, recording a 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 victory, while 2019 semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov easily saw off the challenge of qualifier Kyrian Jacquet in just one hour and 45 minutes.

It was also a good day for the US contingent, with Ben Shelton easily dispatching 2020 champion Dominic Thiem – a wild card for this year’s tournament – in straight sets. Taylor Fritz also raced through his meeting with Camilo Ugo Carabelli to set up a second-round meeting with Matteo Berrettini, while Brandon Nakashima caused arguably the shock of the day in the men’s draw with a comfortable victory over No. 15 seed Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, No. 20 seed Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round after prevailing against Aleksandar Kovacevic in an all-American affair on Louis Armstrong on Monday night.

Fan-favorite Gael Monfils also came from a set down to win in four sets against Diego Schwartzman.

The women’s draw also threw up few surprises on Day One, with tournament favorite Aryna Sabalenka joining American Madison Keys in the second round after a facile win over Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng came from a set down to avoid a shock against wild card Amanda Anisimova, while Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova battled past Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera in straight sets after an unconvincing opening set.

Stephens aside, it was a fruitful day for most of the US interests in the women’s draw, with the 2017 finalist, Keys, easing past Katerina Siniakova and 16-year-old wild card Iva Jovic winning against Poland’s Magda Linette in straight sets.

World No. 13 Emma Navarro recorded a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 victory against Anna Blinkova to set up a second-round meeting with Arantxa Rus.

Peyton Stearns and Taylor Townsend further advanced American interest in the women’s draw with comprehensive victories over Lesia Tsurenko and Martina Trevisan respectively.

The remainder of the first-round matches will take place on Tuesday, with men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner taking on American Mackenzie McDonald and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz taking on Australian qualifier Li Tu.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, is also in action on Tuesday, taking on Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic, while 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka – a wild card for the 2024 US Open – takes on qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is also in action on Tuesday, facing off against lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova, while women’s Number 4 Elena Rybakina takes on qualifier Destanee Aiava.

In arguably the most eye-catching match-up of the day, World No. 5 Jasmine Paolini takes on 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu.

