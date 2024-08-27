2024 US Open: Novak Djokovic breezes into 2nd round with straight-set win over Radu Albot

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Radu Albot of Moldova on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic’s US Open title defense got off to the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu Albot in the night session on Arthur Ashe.

Djokovic, who is bidding to become the first man to retain the US Open title since 2008, sealed a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory in just over two hours on Monday night to advance to a second-round meeting with fellow Serb Laslo Djere.

As expected, the 24-time grand slam winner dominated the baseline rallies throughout Monday’s match-up with the World No. 138, breaking early in each set to turn the match into the procession it always threatened to be, although Albot did battle gamely throughout and produced some moments of real quality.

The victory marks Djokovic’s 78th all-time victory on Arthur Ashe, a new record in men’s tennis.

Albot had only progressed past the US Open first round once in his previous nine attempts but started solidly on Monday night, winning each of his first two service games without dropping a point.

However, a loose game at two games apiece in the opening set saw Albot surrender the break after three forehands into the net and a mishit off the frame.

Djokovic secured the double break in Albot’s next service game when the Moldovan sent a slice into the net on break point.

The World No. 2 sealed the first set after saving two break points, closing out the set with an unreturnable body serve.

Djokovic applied relentless pressure during the second set, bringing up break point in each of Albot’s service games. Albot admirably survived in the opening game of the set but could do nothing the second time around as Djokovic stole an early march.

To his credit, Albot upped the ante in the very next game and brought up two break points of his own, securing an immediate break back with an immaculate backhand pass.

That break appeared to give Albot a new lease on life and the underdog quickly raced into a 40-0 lead in his next service game, only for Djokovic to do what Djokovic does best and win the next four points to bring up another break point, sealed with an impeccable deep return that forced Albot into

an error.

Djokovic again brought up break point in Albot’s next service game, with the Moldovan again coughing up the break following another shot into the net. He made no mistake in wrapping up the set in 41 minutes, sealing the set with a second-serve ace.

Albot admirably staved off break point after break point to hold serve in each of his three opening service games of the third set, but Djokovic’s pressure was relentless and the Serb brought up three break points with the set level at three games apiece.

Djokovic finally snatched the break on the second attempt with a measured backhand volley into the open court.

The remainder of the match proved to be a procession, with Albot never coming remotely close to breaking Djokovic’s serve and forcing his way back into the set.

Speaking after Monday’s match Djokovic said he struggled on his serve and certain shots early on, noting that he had not played a match since winning Olympic Gold at the beginning of August, while he has not played on hard courts since a third-round exit at Indian Wells in March.

“It’s always challenging at the start when you haven’t played on the surface for five, six months,” Djokovic said. “Hopefully I can play better each day. The good thing about slams is you have a day between matches where you can train and really work on things. That’s what I feel like I need, so I’m going to hit the practice courts tomorrow.”

Djokovic added that he is looking forward to his second-round match-up against compatriot Laslo Djere, who prevailed in five sets against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

“It’s a great win for him,” Djokovic said. “It’s great for Serbian tennis – two Serbian players are facing each other. It’s a guaranteed third round for one of the Serbian guys. Hopefully, it’s going to be me.”

