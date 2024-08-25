2024 US Open odds: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka favored to win major titles in Queens

Aug 18 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the 2024 US Open and potentially become just the 12th man in tennis history to win the three-quarter slam — winning three of the four tennis majors in the same calendar year.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who won the US Open last season, began 2024 with a quarterfinal bow-out at the Australian Open before winning the French Open and Wimbledon, though he was slowed in Paris at the Olympics by Novak Djokovic by losing in straight sets to settle for a silver medal.

It is the very same Djokovic who is the second-favorite to win an all-time-record-extending 25th major to go with a fifth US Open crown, which would tie him for the fourth-most crowns at America’s tennis major with Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors.

Italian Jannik Sinner, however, may have something to say about this apparent two-horse race. The 23-year-old won the Australian Open earlier this year for his first-ever major title. He then followed that up with a semifinal run at the French Open.

2024 US Open men’s singles odds

Carlos Alcaraz +200

Novak Djokovic +250

Jannik Sinner +350

Alexander Zverev +800

Daniil Medvedev +1600

Andrey Rublev +4000

Taylor Fritz +5000

Holger Rune +6500

Tommy Paul +8000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +8000

On the women’s side of the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka is favored to win a third-career major title and a first outside of the Australian Open, which she won in 2023 and 2024.

The 26-year-old Belarusian’s success has not sustained after her early major win, though. She was bounced out of the quarterfinals at the French Open and then was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury.

She has had success in Queens in the past, though a championship has eluded her. She was a semifinalist in 2021 and 2022 before losing in the final last year to Coco Gauff.

Gauff is in search of a repeat title and with it, a second-ever major win. She has not made a championship round of a major since, losing in the semifinals at the Australian and French Open before a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

She had a disappointing showing at the Olympics, too, getting bounced from the second round.

Perhaps it is why she is the third-favorite to win with odds well behind Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women’s player in the world who has a French Open title to her name this season.

Her triumph at Roland Garros was sandwiched by disappointing third-round exits in Australia and Wimbledon, but the 23-year-old Pole has a US Open title to her name from 2022.

Success in Queens has been feast or famine for Swiatek, however. In the four other US Opens she appeared in, she never reached the semifinals.

2024 US Open women’s singles odds

Aryna Sabalenka +240

Iga Swiatek +370

Coco Gauff +1000

Jessica Pegula +1200

Elena Rybakina +1200

Mirra Andreeva +2200

Naomi Osaka +2800

Danielle Rose Collins +3000

Qinwen Zheng +3000

Paula Badosa +3500

