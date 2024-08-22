2024 US Open Fan Week providing unforgettable start to America’s annual tennis major

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The US Open began its Fan Week on Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Admission was free and tennis lovers from all around the world gathered to celebrate the final major tournament of 2024, whose main draw will begin on Monday.

Fan Week is full of activities, brand activations, and entertainment. Most notable was the DJ booth directly across from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sponsored by Heineken, music played the entire day and will be played for all tennis fans to enjoy as they jump from event to event.

Heineken will also host the US Open Block Party, which will occur on the main stage across from Arthur Ashe on Friday. That will be followed by Kid’s Day on Saturday and a chance to see tennis stars in action with open practices on Sunday before the tournament gets underway.

Fan Week boasts all sorts of amazing culinary options, most notably celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s pop-up called FARE. Guarnaschelli featured prominently at Flavors of the Open on Thursday where she was joined by celebrity chefs Kwame Onwuachi, Masaharu Morimoto, Simon Kim, David Burke, Pat La Frieda, and Ed Brown. Tennis legends Juan Martin del Potro, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Gabriela Sabatini will appear as well.

The main thing that stands out at US Open Fan Week is how Tennis lovers keep coming back, and people new to Tennis fall in love with the sport as a result of being there.

The internationality of the US Open can not be understated as one of the best things about it. The 7-train is a pretty diverse place to begin with, but with fans flying in from all over the world, the US Open’s Fan Week brings a whole new meaning to the word. The US Open promises to be an event that brings all kinds of people together over a mutual love for the sport, and Fan Week will help to cultivate that kind of atmosphere among fans.

