2024 World Series odds: Dodgers perch remains with Shohei Ohtani before Yoshinobu Yamamoto decision

The rich keep getting richer and the Los Angeles Dodgers remain cemented as favorites atop the 2024 World Series odds charts.
Shohei Ohtani has officially made his move across town to the blue side of LA, adding to a fearsome lineup that already boasted the likes of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.
But with Ohtani barred from pitching in 2024 while he recovers from UCL surgery, the Dodgers need starting-pitching help — and they’re keen on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is making the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to the majors.
They’re obviously not alone. The New York Mets, Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies have all been linked to the three-time Sawamura Award and NPB MVP winner.
Should the Yankees land Yamamoto, their title odds will improve further after pulling off a blockbuster with the San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto. It would also help the Mets inch up from the middle of the pack as their starting rotation remains a sizable question mark this winter.
Here are how things stand post-Ohtani — but pre-Yamamoto:
2024 World Series odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +425
- Atlanta Braves +700
- New York Yankees +900
- Houston Astros +1000
- Texas Rangers +1100
- Philadelphia Phillies +1100
- Baltimore Orioles +1600
- Toronto Blue Jays +1800
- Seattle Mariners +2200
- Minnesota Twins +2500
- Chicago Cubs +2800
- New York Mets +2800
- Boston Red Sox +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +3000
- St. Louis Cardinals +3000
- San Francisco Giants +3000
- Tampa Bay Rays +3500
- San Diego Padres +3500
- Cincinnati Reds +4000
- Milwaukee Brewers +4000
- Detroit Tigers +6000
- Cleveland Guardians +6000
- Miami Marlins +7000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +8000
- Los Angeles Angels +10000
- Kansas City Royals +12000
- Washington Nationals +12000
- Chicago White Sox +14000
- Colorado Rockies +25000
- Oakland Athletics +25000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.
