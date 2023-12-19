2024 World Series odds: Dodgers perch remains with Shohei Ohtani before Yoshinobu Yamamoto decision

Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium.

The rich keep getting richer and the Los Angeles Dodgers remain cemented as favorites atop the 2024 World Series odds charts.

Shohei Ohtani has officially made his move across town to the blue side of LA, adding to a fearsome lineup that already boasted the likes of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

But with Ohtani barred from pitching in 2024 while he recovers from UCL surgery, the Dodgers need starting-pitching help — and they’re keen on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is making the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to the majors.

They’re obviously not alone. The New York Mets, Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies have all been linked to the three-time Sawamura Award and NPB MVP winner.

Should the Yankees land Yamamoto, their title odds will improve further after pulling off a blockbuster with the San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto. It would also help the Mets inch up from the middle of the pack as their starting rotation remains a sizable question mark this winter.

Here are how things stand post-Ohtani — but pre-Yamamoto:

2024 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +425

Atlanta Braves +700

New York Yankees +900

Houston Astros +1000

Texas Rangers +1100

Philadelphia Phillies +1100

Baltimore Orioles +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1800

Seattle Mariners +2200

Minnesota Twins +2500

Chicago Cubs +2800

New York Mets +2800

Boston Red Sox +3000

Arizona Diamondbacks +3000

St. Louis Cardinals +3000

San Francisco Giants +3000

Tampa Bay Rays +3500

San Diego Padres +3500

Cincinnati Reds +4000

Milwaukee Brewers +4000

Detroit Tigers +6000

Cleveland Guardians +6000

Miami Marlins +7000

Pittsburgh Pirates +8000

Los Angeles Angels +10000

Kansas City Royals +12000

Washington Nationals +12000

Chicago White Sox +14000

Colorado Rockies +25000

Oakland Athletics +25000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

