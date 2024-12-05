Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 32 teams competing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in the United States were drawn into their eight, four-team groups on Thursday in Miami.

The competition, an appetizer of sorts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — also hosted by the United States — kicks off on June 15 and will run through July 13. The Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw

Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil) Porto (Portugal) Al Ahly (Egypt) Inter Miami (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Botafogo (Brazil) Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C

Bayern Munich (Germany) Auckland City (New Zealand) Boca Juniors (Argentina) Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil) Esperance Sportive De Tunisie (Tunisia) Chelsea (England) Club Leon (Mexico)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina) Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Monterrey (Mexico) Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Ulsan HD (South Korea) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (England) Wydad (Morocco) Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) Juventus (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain) Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Pachuca (Mexico) Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

This installment of the Club World Cup provides a revamped system in hopes of catapulting the competition to new heights. Henceforth, the tournament will be held once every four years and will feature 32 of the best domestic clubs from around the world.

Of the qualified teams, 12 are from Europe, six are from South America, four from Asia, four from Africa, four from North, Central America, and the Caribbean, and one from Oceania.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders are the two Major League Soccer clubs that have made the tournament. Early prognostications indicate that Group B, which includes the Sounders, is the group of death alongside French giants PSG, Spanish powerhouses Atletico Madrid, and reigning Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo.

Twelve American cities will take part in hosting the Club World Cup, which also includes Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

