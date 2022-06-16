2026 World Cup host cities in US to be revealed, New York waits: Time, TV, more

While the stage for this year’s tournament in Qatar is set, Thursday afternoon will see the 2026 World Cup host cities announced across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Here is how to watch:

2026 World Cup host cities reveal

Date: Thursday, June 16

Thursday, June 16 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV: FS1, Universo

FS1, Universo Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The three largest North American countries will share the opportunity to host the largest sporting event in the world four years from now as anywhere between 16 to 18 venues will be announced.

Currently, there are 23 host cities up for contention, 17 of them being in the United States. Three are from Mexico and another three are from Canada.

While this is Canada’s first time hosting World Cup matches, Mexico will be hosting for a third time, doing so in 1970 and 1986.

This will be the second time the United States will play host to the World Cup, the first coming 28 years ago in 1994.

It is believed that the New York City area will once again be a major player in the 2026 World Cup considering they possess one of the largest sports markets in the world and boast a facility in MetLife Stadium large enough for headlining events.

The stadium’s predecessor, Giants Stadium, hosted World Cup quarterfinal and semifinal matches in 1994, though the Final was played out at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Here is the full list of venues up for consideration for the 2026 World Cup:

2026 World Cup potential venues

City Country Stadium Capacity Edmonton Canada Commonwealth Stadium 56,302 Vancouver Canada BC Place 54,000 Toronto Canada BMO Field 45,500 Mexico City Mexico Estadio Azteca 87,523 Monterrey Mexico Estadio BBVA 53,500 Guadalajara Mexico Estadio Akron 46,232 East Rutherford, NJ United States MetLife Stadium 82,500 Philadelphia, PA United States Lincoln Financial Field 69,176 Pasadena, CA United States Rose Bowl 92,000

Arlington, TX United States AT&T Stadium 80,000 Kansas City, MO United States Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Denver, CO United States Mile High Stadium 76,125 Houston, TX United States NRG Stadium 71,795 Baltimore, MD United States M&T Bank Stadium 71,006 Atlanta, GA United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Inglewood, CA United States SoFi Stadium 70,240 Nashville, TN United States Nissan Stadium 69,143 Seattle, WA United States Lumen Field 69,000 Santa Clara, CA United States Levi’s Stadium 68,500

Boston, MA United States Gillette Stadium 65,878 Cincinnati, OH United States Paul Brown Stadium 65,515 Miami, FL United States Hard Rock Stadium 64,767 Orlando, FL United States Camping World Stadium 60,219

