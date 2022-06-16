2026 World Cup host cities in US to be revealed, New York waits: Time, TV, more

While the stage for this year’s tournament in Qatar is set, Thursday afternoon will see the 2026 World Cup host cities announced across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Here is how to watch:
2026 World Cup host cities reveal
- Date: Thursday, June 16
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1, Universo
- Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
The three largest North American countries will share the opportunity to host the largest sporting event in the world four years from now as anywhere between 16 to 18 venues will be announced.
Currently, there are 23 host cities up for contention, 17 of them being in the United States. Three are from Mexico and another three are from Canada.
While this is Canada’s first time hosting World Cup matches, Mexico will be hosting for a third time, doing so in 1970 and 1986.
This will be the second time the United States will play host to the World Cup, the first coming 28 years ago in 1994.
It is believed that the New York City area will once again be a major player in the 2026 World Cup considering they possess one of the largest sports markets in the world and boast a facility in MetLife Stadium large enough for headlining events.
The stadium’s predecessor, Giants Stadium, hosted World Cup quarterfinal and semifinal matches in 1994, though the Final was played out at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
Here is the full list of venues up for consideration for the 2026 World Cup:
2026 World Cup potential venues
|City
|Country
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Edmonton
|Canada
|Commonwealth Stadium
|56,302
|Vancouver
|Canada
|BC Place
|54,000
|Toronto
|Canada
|BMO Field
|45,500
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|Estadio Azteca
|87,523
|Monterrey
|Mexico
|Estadio BBVA
|53,500
|Guadalajara
|Mexico
|Estadio Akron
|46,232
|East Rutherford, NJ
|United States
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|Philadelphia, PA
|United States
|Lincoln Financial Field
|69,176
|Pasadena, CA
|United States
|Rose Bowl
|92,000
|Arlington, TX
|United States
|AT&T Stadium
|80,000
|Kansas City, MO
|United States
|Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|Denver, CO
|United States
|Mile High Stadium
|76,125
|Houston, TX
|United States
|NRG Stadium
|71,795
|Baltimore, MD
|United States
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,006
|Atlanta, GA
|United States
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|71,000
|Inglewood, CA
|United States
|SoFi Stadium
|70,240
|Nashville, TN
|United States
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|Seattle, WA
|United States
|Lumen Field
|69,000
|Santa Clara, CA
|United States
|Levi’s Stadium
|68,500
|Boston, MA
|United States
|Gillette Stadium
|65,878
|Cincinnati, OH
|United States
|Paul Brown Stadium
|65,515
|Miami, FL
|United States
|Hard Rock Stadium
|64,767
|Orlando, FL
|United States
|Camping World Stadium
|60,219