2024 Mets Wild Card roster: Max Kranick, Luisangel Acuna make it

Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrate clinching a wild card playoff birth after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

With Tylor Megill pitching the first game of the Mets’ season-ending doubleheader on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, he was replaced on the team’s best-of-three NL Wild Card Series roster by Max Kranick, the team announced just hours before the first pitch of Game 1 on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old right-hander did not pitch in the majors at all this season. He was claimed by the Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January and put together a strong spring training as a starting pitcher before a hamstring injury shelved him.

He was sent to Triple-A Syracuse and ultimately designated for assignment on May 6. He managed to clear waivers and returned as a reliever. In 41 games with Syracuse, he posted a 3.57 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 20 walks in 63 innings pitched.

Kranick has been much better since May 17, owning a 3.17 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 54 innings, where he was utilized at times as a multi-innings option.

Considering the Mets were just a day removed from 18 innings of baseball in the Atlanta doubleheader, Kranick provides a fresh arm that could eat some innings if necessary.

Also making the postseason roster is infield prospect Luisangel Acuna, who filled in admirably for Francisco Lindor while he was injured but had since taken a backseat upon the star shortstop’s return from a lower back problem. In 39 debut at-bats in the big leagues during September, the 22-year-old batted .308 with three home runs and six RBI.

2024 Mets Wild Card roster vs. Brewers

Starting Pitchers

Sean Manaea

David Peterson

Jose Quintana

Luis Severino

Relief Pitchers

Huascar Brazoban

Jose Butto

Edwin Diaz

Reed Garrett

Max Kranick

Phil Maton

Adam Ottavino

Ryne Stanek

Danny Young

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Starling Marte

JD Martinez

Brandon Nimmo

Tyrone Taylor

Jesse Winker

Infielders

Luisangel Acuna

Pete Alonso

Jose Iglesias

Francisco Lindor

Mark Vientos

