Aaron Rodgers remains Jets’ starter amid struggles, staggering lack of accountability

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers struggled once again during the New York Jets’ 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, throwing for just 185 yards with two touchdowns and a costly pick that led to Gang Green’s latest collapse.

With the Jets up 21-7 in the second quarter and with a chance to ice the game in the red zone, Rodgers’ pass intended for Garrett Wilson was deflected and picked off by defensive end Leonard Williams, who went 92 yards to pull the Seahawks within eight. It sparked a 19-0 scoring run that dropped the Jets to 3-9 on the year, thus clinching their ninth consecutive losing season.

Rather than do what most veteran, future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks do, which is place blame squarely on their shoulders, Rodgers skirted around what has plagued the Jets this season.

“There’s 11 guys on the field. Sometimes, it’s my fault. Definitely multiple times today,” Rodgers said. “And then sometimes, the details aren’t there in some other spots, too.”

More often than not, Rodgers has looked like a shell of his former MVP-winning self. His first full, healthy season with the Jets has been nothing short of mediocre, completing 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has not thrown for over 300 yards in a game since 2021.

Obvious issues are working against him. He has made his way back from last year’s season-ending Achilles injury, which is no easy feat to do, considering he celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday. Father Time remains undefeated, after all.

But his accuracy is waning, his ability to throw the deep ball is non-existent, and his reads—especially that pick-six, which he threw into double coverage in an attempt to find Wilson—are concerning.

It had gotten to the point that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich’s confidence has at least wavered, teasing the possibility of benching Rodgers for their Week 14 game on Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.

When asked if he would think about benching Rodgers following Sunday’s, Ulbrich said, “Not as of today.”

He clarified on Monday morning that no quarterback change would be made, and Rodgers would remain the starter.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones with the Giants, is the Jets’ No. 2 option if they ever consider going down that road. But actually implementing Rodgers’s demotion would be a considerable shakeup, even after owner Woody Johnson tabled the idea after the Jets started the season 2-2.

