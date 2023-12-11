Aaron Rodgers expected to be medically cleared by Christmas Eve: Report

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Aaron Rodgers has already made history when it comes to his rehab from a torn Achilles.

The opening game injury was expected to cost the four-time NFL MVP the season, and it still might, but Rodgers is doing everything in his power to not make that so.

According to a report made by TMZ Monday morning, Rodgers is expected to be medically cleared by the Jets Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve. It’ll be up to New York’s coaching staff and Rodgers to determine if he would play in that game though.

The latest report is just a continuation of what has been a historical recovery from the future Hall-of-Famer. Most Achilles tears take around 6-9 months of recovery based on most medical opinions.

New York’s quarterback is on a path to return in just four.

Based on his “speed bridge” surgery essentially is designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process from the injury, according to NFL Network he has been able to practice with the team based on his rehab plan without worrying about reinjuring himself during the process.

Despite the positive vibes he has brought to the organization though, Jets head coach Robert Saleh did say after Sunday’s win “Don’t hold your breath” when it came to potentially having Rodgers back this season.

Saleh later said he was unsure on Monday afternoon when Rodgers would return and could not confirm the Christmas Eve return date.

For Rodgers to even think about playing after being medically cleared though, the Jets would have to still be in playoff contention. While their 30-6 victory over the Texans was impressive, their 5-8 record has left them on the outside looking in for the playoffs. They would need significant outside help and win the remainder of their games to have a shot at a playoff berth.

While the future Hall-of-Famer could be medically cleared to play, he is not guaranteed to return to the field in 2023.

For more Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com