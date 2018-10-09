Whether it’s on his show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio or on any of the three programs he hosts on CBS Sports Network, Adam Schein never shies away from strong opinions on the NFL, including the New York Giants and Jets.

“I’ve said all along the Giants should have drafted a quarterback,” said Shein, a Rockland County native who grew up a Big Blue fan but jokes that, “Now, I root for me.”

Schein’s outspoken style has made him a star on multiple platforms. He hosts “Time to Schein” weekdays at 6 p.m., “NFL Monday QB” (Mondays at 6:30 p.m.), and “That Other Pregame Show” (Sundays at 8 a.m.) for CBS Sports as well as a daily call-in show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on satellite radio. He credits his current SiriusXM (and former WFAN) boss Eric Spitz with helping him hone his craft.

“Eric always preached the P.O.K.E. approach — which means be passionate, opinionated, knowledgeable and entertaining,” Schein told amNewYork. “People will always get a passionate and educated take from me.”

Indeed, Schein has been covering the NFL for nearly 20 years, and speaks with an insider’s perspective. When it comes to the Giants, he doesn’t hold back.

“Odell Beckham Jr. is a big-time talent and a big-time knucklehead,” Schein said. “I said all along that the Giants shouldn’t sign him to a [long-term] contract. I’ve won as many playoff games as he has. And listen, I love Saquon Barkley’s talent, but this draft class was a special one for quarterbacks.”

That includes Sam Darnold, who also plays his home games at MetLife Stadium but for the Jets. Schein thinks Gang Green “absolutely made the right call” in taking the former USC star.

“The Jets finally have their franchise quarterback,” he said. “Sure, there’ll be ups and downs with a rookie quarterback, especially since the Jets haven’t exactly surrounded him with talent on the offensive side of the ball. But my ‘NFL Monday QB’ co-host Rich Gannon always talks about the fifth quarter. In other words, how do players handle the pressure of being an NFL player when the game is over? Darnold never points fingers. He’s poised. He’s got toughness and resiliency, an ability to shrug off negativity. He checks every box.”