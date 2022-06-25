Quantcast
Yankees

Astros throw combined no-hitter to top Yankees 3–0

By Ronald Blum, AP
0
comments
Posted on
Astros pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Yankees during the 1st inning of the team's combined no-hitter on Saturday.
Astros pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Yankees during the 1st inning of the team’s combined no-hitter on Saturday.
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115), and he matched his longest start with seven innings.

Pressly, who gave up a tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday night, retired 3 straight batters in the 9th for his 15th save in 18 chances. After Giancarlo Stanton hit into a game-ending groundout, the Astros walked onto the field and gathered near the mound for a brief celebration.

For more coverage of the Astros no-hitter, head to amNY.com.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic gave Javier a lead in the seventh when he hit his second big league homer, driving a fastball from Gerrit Cole (6-2) into the right-field second deck. Jose Altuve homered into the left-field second deck in the eighth against Michael King, and pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single off Lucas Luetge in the ninth.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

