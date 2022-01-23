Barstool Sportsbook promo delivers $1K risk-free for NFL Playoffs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

After a pair of Saturday stunners, the NFL Divisional Round continues on Sunday and Barstool Sportsbook will be ready for the action. The defending champion Buccaneers will take on the Rams in the first game before the Chiefs and Bills square off in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Barstool Sportsbook is hitting the ground running for the NFL Divisional Round with a $1,000 risk-free bet. New players who sign up and use promo code AMNY1000 will be able to place their first bet on any NFL game risk-free up to $1,000.

Buckle up because even though football season is winding down, the best is still yet to come. With two more games scheduled for Sunday, there are two more opportunities for bettors to win some cash.

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the country and it’s no surprise why. Their easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and insane promos make it a great destination for new and experienced users alike.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to sign up with Barstool Sportsbook. New users will be able to place their first bet risk-free up to $1,000.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

So, what’s the catch with this Barstool Sportsbook risk-free bet? There is no “catch” for new bettors. Players can place their first wager on any market, including the NFL games on Sunday.

If that bet wins, congratulations, you just won your first bet and get to keep the cash. However, if your first bet misses, Barstool Sportsbook will give you a refund in site credit up to $1,000.

Essentially, this promo gives new users two chances to win on their very first wager. Think of it as a mulligan for bettors.

Getting Started With Barstool Sportsbook

Picking a game might be the toughest part about this Barstool Sportsbook promo. Signing up has never been easier. Here is a step-by-step guide to getting started today:

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to redirect to a Barstool Sportsbook landing page.

and use promo code AMNY1000 to redirect to a Barstool Sportsbook landing page. Follow the prompts to create your account.

Make a deposit in the amount you wish to place on your first wager using any of the available banking methods.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,000.

NFL Divisional Round Continues

The NFL Divisional Round is off to an incredible start. Both games on Saturday were nail biters where the underdog pulled off the upset. Is that trend going to continue on Sunday?

The Rams have already beat the Buccaneers this year and Los Angeles’ defensive front is playing at an insane level. But of course, Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. It’s impossible to count out the Bucs. As for the night game, all eyes are going to be on the Bills and Chiefs. These might be the two best teams in the NFL and we are getting this matchup early in the playoffs this year.

What could be better than watching Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen go back and forth? Winning money with this Barstool Sportsbook promo is one way to do it.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to sign up with Barstool Sportsbook. New users will be able to place their first bet risk-free up to $1,000.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Disclaimer: Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.