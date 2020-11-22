Quantcast
Bengals star rookie Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
Football

Bengals star rookie Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury

By
0
comments
Posted on
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals star rookie Joe Burrow left Sunday’s Week 11 game against Washington Football Team with what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported as an injured left knee. 

Dropping back to pass deep in his own territory, Burrow was hit and rolled on around the lower left leg area as he released a pass. He was seen writhing in pain on the field and was carted to the team’s locker room. 

His reaction to the injury suggested that the injury will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, which Burrow himself confirmed on Twitter.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow wrote. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

The 23-year-old was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft shortly after winning a national championship with LSU. He had been living up to the hype, passing for 2,485 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first nine career games. 

He managed to put up that kind of production on a Bengals team that is one of the worst in the NFL with an offensive line that also fits that mold. 

Entering Week 11, Burrow had been hit 72 times through his first nine games. That was tied with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (2019) for the most hits taken by a rookie quarterback in his first nine games since 2000.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC