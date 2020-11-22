Bengals star rookie Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cincinnati Bengals star rookie Joe Burrow left Sunday’s Week 11 game against Washington Football Team with what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported as an injured left knee.

Dropping back to pass deep in his own territory, Burrow was hit and rolled on around the lower left leg area as he released a pass. He was seen writhing in pain on the field and was carted to the team’s locker room.

His reaction to the injury suggested that the injury will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, which Burrow himself confirmed on Twitter.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow wrote. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

The 23-year-old was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft shortly after winning a national championship with LSU. He had been living up to the hype, passing for 2,485 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first nine career games.

He managed to put up that kind of production on a Bengals team that is one of the worst in the NFL with an offensive line that also fits that mold.