Best MLB betting promos for Saturday, July 29 games

These MLB betting promos will set new players up with big-time bonuses on MLB today. Start off with guaranteed winners on any of the MLB games this week.
New bettors who take advantage of these offers will have the chance to go all in with bonus bets, first bets, and other offers. These MLB betting promos are some of the best offers on the market.
States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.CLAIM NOW
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER
Best MLB Betting Promos: How to Claim These New Offers
There are tons of great matchups on tap for today. Get in on the action and go all in on any of the best games of the day. Check out the Yankees-Orioles, Rays-Astros, Rangers-Padres, and more. The best MLB betting promos will set bettors up for success this weekend. Remember, first-time depositors will have access to the best offers out there.
DraftKings Sportsbook Starts Bettors With $150 Instant Bonus
New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can start off with a guaranteed winner. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often. Sign up and make a $5 wager on any MLB game today. This will trigger an instant bonus of $150. From there, bettors will have six $25 bonus bets to use on other MLB games, the Women’s World Cup, WNBA, UFC 291, or any other available market.
Click here to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.
FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $100 in MLB Bonuses
Get in on the action with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo and win big. New users who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 on any game to win $100 in bonuses. It’s important to note that this offer is only available in the mobile app. Don’t miss out on the chance to start off with a no-brainer bonus.
New bettors can win $100 in bonuses in the FanDuel Sportsbook app this week. Click here to get started.
Caesars Sportsbook: How to Sign Up, Place $1,250 Bet
NEW PLAYER OFFER!GET THE APP
FIRST BET OFFER!BET NOW
Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable brands in the industry and the “Full Caesar” promotion is a big reason why. This offer comes with a trio of bonuses for new players. Start off with a $1,250 first bet on the sportsbook app. Players who win on this initial wager will get straight cash. Anyone who loses will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. Additionally, players can start working toward long-term membership benefits with Tier Credits and Reward Credits.
As far as NJ casino apps go, Caesars is one of the top options on the market. Sign up and start betting in the casino app.
Start with a $1,250 first bet for any MLB game this week. New bettors can click here to begin.
BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,00 First Bet for MLB
SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM NOW
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
BetMGM Sportsbook will start new players off with one of the most lucrative offers out there. Sign up and start with a $1,000 real money wager on any MLB game today. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this promo. In other words, players who lose on that first bet will get a refund in bonus bets. Think of this offer as a second chance for new players.
Click here to start off with a $1,000 first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bet365 Sportsbook: Activate This Promo for $200 Bonus
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $100
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,250 BET ON CAESARS
- BETMGM
$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER
- BET365
BET $1, GET $200
Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the best places to go to bet on baseball. New players in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa will be eligible for a 200-1 no-brainer bonus. Sign up, download the app, and place a $1 bet on any game in any sport, including MLB. As soon as the original wager settles, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonuses.
Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook this week and bet $1 to win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.
21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.