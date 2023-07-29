Best MLB betting promos for Saturday, July 29 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

These MLB betting promos will set new players up with big-time bonuses on MLB today. Start off with guaranteed winners on any of the MLB games this week.

New bettors who take advantage of these offers will have the chance to go all in with bonus bets, first bets, and other offers. These MLB betting promos are some of the best offers on the market.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Best MLB Betting Promos: How to Claim These New Offers

There are tons of great matchups on tap for today. Get in on the action and go all in on any of the best games of the day. Check out the Yankees-Orioles, Rays-Astros, Rangers-Padres, and more. The best MLB betting promos will set bettors up for success this weekend. Remember, first-time depositors will have access to the best offers out there.

DraftKings Sportsbook Starts Bettors With $150 Instant Bonus

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can start off with a guaranteed winner. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often. Sign up and make a $5 wager on any MLB game today. This will trigger an instant bonus of $150. From there, bettors will have six $25 bonus bets to use on other MLB games, the Women’s World Cup, WNBA, UFC 291, or any other available market.

Click here to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $100 in MLB Bonuses

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

Get in on the action with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo and win big. New users who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 on any game to win $100 in bonuses. It’s important to note that this offer is only available in the mobile app. Don’t miss out on the chance to start off with a no-brainer bonus.

New bettors can win $100 in bonuses in the FanDuel Sportsbook app this week. Click here to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Sign Up, Place $1,250 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable brands in the industry and the “Full Caesar” promotion is a big reason why. This offer comes with a trio of bonuses for new players. Start off with a $1,250 first bet on the sportsbook app. Players who win on this initial wager will get straight cash. Anyone who loses will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. Additionally, players can start working toward long-term membership benefits with Tier Credits and Reward Credits.

As far as NJ casino apps go, Caesars is one of the top options on the market. Sign up and start betting in the casino app.

Start with a $1,250 first bet for any MLB game this week. New bettors can click here to begin.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,00 First Bet for MLB

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook will start new players off with one of the most lucrative offers out there. Sign up and start with a $1,000 real money wager on any MLB game today. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this promo. In other words, players who lose on that first bet will get a refund in bonus bets. Think of this offer as a second chance for new players.

Click here to start off with a $1,000 first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Activate This Promo for $200 Bonus

Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the best places to go to bet on baseball. New players in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa will be eligible for a 200-1 no-brainer bonus. Sign up, download the app, and place a $1 bet on any game in any sport, including MLB. As soon as the original wager settles, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonuses.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook this week and bet $1 to win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.